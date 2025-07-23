Bigg Boss 19 EXCLUSIVE: Meera Deosthale confirms she is NOT a part of Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss 19 buzz is increasing day by day, and the audience can't wait to see interesting participants in the show. The makers had started approaching celebrities to participate in the Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show. Reports claimed that Meera Deosthale is a confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 19. It was said that she is the first confirmed participant of the show. Pinkvilla reached out to Meera for confirmation on this news.

Advertisement

Meera Deosthale reacts to being confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 19

Pinkvilla contacted Meera Deosthale and asked her if she is a confirmed contestant on Bigg Boss 19. Meera refuted these reports and said, "The news is not true yet." Many reports claimed that Meera, who was approached for the show for many seasons now, has decided to participate this time. However, it is now clear that Meera is not a confirmed contestant yet.

Known for her acting mettle, Meera is one of the beloved actresses of the Television industry. Over the years, she starred in numerous fictional television shows and won hearts with her talent. Meera became a household name after her stint in Udaan. In the show, she portrayed the role of Chakor Singh Rajvanshi. After Udaan, Meera starred in Vidya, Gud Se Meetha Ishq and Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai.

If the actress had accepted the Bigg Boss 19 offer, it would have been the first time that her fans would have seen her in a reality show for a long time.

Advertisement

Apart from Meera Deosthale, several other names such as Rati Pandey, Bhavika Sharma, Gaurav Khanna, Apoorva Mukhija, Munmun Dutta and more have been floating on the internet and are said to likely be a part of Bigg Boss 19. But there is no confirmation about their participation.

About Bigg Boss 19:

Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, will reportedly commence in the last week of August, which is August 29 or August 30. As per reports, the makers are leveraging the OTT platform and are planning to release the episode first on Jio Hotstar and one and a half hours later on Colors TV.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan’s promo shoot and show’s premiere dates revealed