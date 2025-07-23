Who is Kavya Mehra? Meet Indian AI influencer who might participate in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss fans, the wait is over! The controversial reality show, which has been a source of entertainment for many years, is set to return to screens from next month onwards. This time, it promises to stay longer and deliver even more than expected.

The makers are reaching out to celebrities and approaching them to participate in Salman Khan's controversial show. But guess what, one contestant is already reportedly confirmed to be a part of Bigg Boss 19. It is Kavya Mehra. But who is she?

Advertisement

Who is Kavya Mehra?

Kavya Mehra is an AI Influencer from India created by the Collective Artists Network. She is not just a digital avatar of a human, but she is the first AI Mom.

Kavya embodies modern motherhood through her profound understanding of human experiences. Her content beautifully captures the multifaceted journey of motherhood, seamlessly blending themes of cooking, family, life, and personal well-being.

The AI Influencer was created by gathering insights from real mothers in Collective's community. Due to this, her content resonates with Indian moms.

However, along with this, Kavya also endorses brands and creates lifestyle content that ranges from travel, makeup, clothing, and more.

According to the IANS report, Kavya Mehra's presence on Bigg Boss 19 will mark a new chapter in the show. A source told them, "To see an AI personality like Kavya on national television would mark a new chapter in how audiences interact with technology. While there has been a lot of news around the AI contestant, be it Kavya or Habubu, it's too early to confirm anything."

Advertisement

Before AI Influencer Kavya Mehra was reported to be a part of Bigg Boss 19, there was news that Habubu, a robotic doll from the UAE, was confirmed to participate in Bigg Boss 19.

India Forums had reported that the makers are set to introduce Habubu, the AI robot, for the first time as a contestant. Habubu can even communicate fluently in seven languages, including Hindi, which adds to its intriguing persona.

Amidst these ongoing reports, the makers haven't confirmed anything about the contestants of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 19. However, reports suggest that the show is speculated to begin airing in mid-August. Pinkvilla has exclusively reported that Bigg Boss 19 will extend beyond the traditional three-month format, running for about 5.5 months. More details about this are still awaited.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19 New Update: Salman Khan to kickstart shoot for first teaser on THIS date