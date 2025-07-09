Is Chhoriyan Chali Gaon inspired by Marathi show Jau Bai Gavat? Here's everything about Rannvijay Singha-led series

Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, hosted by the beloved host Rannvijay Singha, is set to take you on an adventure like never before. The show promises to take viewers on a heartfelt journey of transformation and cultural immersion. Chhoriyan Chali Gaon is inspired by the popular Marathi reality series Jau Bai Gavat.

Advertisement

In this upcoming unique reality show, Rannvijay Singha isn't just the presenter but also the voice of the villagers.

What is Chhoriyan Chali Gaon about?

11 celebrity contestants, who have never lived a life beyond their urban cities, will leave behind the fast-paced comforts of their city lives to spend over 60+ days living in a rural Indian village. Without gadgets, luxuries, or shortcuts, they'll take on real village chores, navigate daily life, and embrace the simplicity and wisdom of age-old customs.

Chhoriyan Chali Gaon's storytelling is anchored in three strong pillars: Rural Survival and Adaptation, Cultural Immersion and Emotional Growth, and Competition and Social Strategy. From lighting a chulha to forming deep bonds with villagers, each episode will serve up a powerful blend of laughter, conflict, insight, and inspiration.

Watch Chhoriyan Chali Gaon promo here-

In the reality show, contestants are expected to perform tasks, live like villagers, and participate in activities to earn a single meal. Fans will be thrilled to see celebrities, well-known faces in the industry, in a new avatar.

Advertisement

For the uninformed, Jau Bai Gavat aired from December 2023 to February 2024. The show featured 13 female contestants who hailed from urban cities but had to experience village life to survive in the show.

Ever since the show was announced, the buzz about it has been growing steadily. According to ETimes TV, several celebrities, including Anita Hassanandani, Anjum Fakih, Krishna Shroff, Aishwarya Khare, Dolly Javed, Reha Sukheja, and more, are rumored to be part of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon.

Nikki Tamboli admitted that she was approached for the show; however, she couldn't do it as she has her hands full with numerous other projects.

While the promo is out, the audience is eagerly waiting for the release of this show. Chhoriyan Chali Gaon will air on Zee TV. The premiere date and time of the show are yet to be announced.

ALSO READ: OG is Back! MTV Roadies XX: Rannvijay Singha returns as host of youth-based reality show after a year