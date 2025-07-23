Kaun Banega Crorepati Throwback: When two brothers made history by winning Rs 7 crore cash prize with this question

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season has been one of the most popular quiz-based reality shows that has hooked the audience for years. In the past 16 successful seasons, there have been many intellectual personalities who have graced the show and showcased their knowledge. In these many years, there have been only a pair of two brothers who were able to win the big jackpot cash prize that is Rs 7 crore.

Throwback when two brothers won Rs 7 crore

In Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 8 in 2014, Delhi-based two brothers, Achin Narula and Sarthak Narula, were seated on the hot seat. After playing a tough game filled with ups and downs, the two reached the last stage and the last question of Rs 7 crore. The two started playing the game with the thought that they would win just a few lakhs. However, with each question, their excitement and willingness to play the game increased.

After crossing all levels, Amitabh Bachchan asked them the last question worth Rs 7 crore. The question was:

Who commanded the 'Hector', the first British trading ship to land at Surat?

A - Paul Canning

B- William Hawkins

C- Thomas Rose

D- James Lancaster

Correct Answer- William Hawkins

After much thought, Achin Narula and Sarthak Narula successfully gave the correct answer, winning Rs 7 crore as a cash prize. To date, the two brothers still remain the sole winners of Rs 7 crore. Their record has been unbreakable. Earlier in an interview, the Narula brothers had mentioned that it took them 10 years to pass the KBC auditions.

Now, the makers are gearing up for the 17th season of the Amitabh Bachchan-led show. The makers have released the promos for the show. The show can be watched from August 11 (Monday). The episodes will air from Monday to Friday at 9 PM. The episodes will be available to watch on Sony LIV at any time.

Speaking about Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, the quiz show premiered on August 12, 2024 and went off air on March 11, 2025.

