Laughter Chefs Grand Finale: Abhishek Kumar shocked after Sonali Bendre requests him to do THIS

Laughter Chefs' grand finale episode is scheduled to happen this weekend. From the winners being announced to the special guest appearances, the last episodes of the cooking reality show promise to be even more entertaining. In the upcoming episode, Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui will make a special appearance to promote their show, Pati Patni Aur Panga. During this, Sonali requests Abhishek Kumar to do something, which leaves him in shock.

Why is Abhishek Kumar stunned?

Colors TV uploaded a new promo of Abhishek Kumar on their official YouTube page. In this promo, it can be seen that Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui appear on the show and meet all the contestants. Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi asks Sonali and Munawar to make 'Boondi ke ladoo'. Munawar can be seen cooking the dish with Karan Kundrra, Elvish Yadav and others.

Watch Laughter Chefs' new promo here-

Meanwhile, Sonali Bendre has questions as she prepares the dish. Nia Sharma tries to help, but Elvih warns Munawar not to take help from her.

It is then seen that Sonali requests Abhishek to put her hair back as she cooks the dish, and both her hands are busy. She tells Abhishek, "Thode baal piche rakhoge (Will you pull my hair back)."

Abhishek Kumar is shocked to hear the actress's request. He tells her, "Mai bohot baada flirty hu but abhi mai kar nahi paa rha. Pata nahi kyu (I am a big flirt but now I can't do it. I don't know why)." As Abhishek shies doing this, Sonali calls Elvish, but Abhishek instantly helps her.

Similarly, several entertaining moments can be seen in the Laughter Chefs grand finale episode. Along with Sonali and Munawar, Abhinav Shukla will also make a special appearance on the show.

Hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, Laughter Chefs' second season premiered on January 25, 2025. Laughter Chefs’ second season grand finale was shot a few days ago. The grand finale episode of Laughter Chefs can be watched on Colors TV on Saturday (June 26) and Sunday (June 27) at 9:30 PM.

