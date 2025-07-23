Bigg Boss 19 theme to be heavily influenced by AI? Housemates likely to play crucial role in evictions

With each passing day, new details about Bigg Boss 19 are emerging online. Like every year, the show is once again the talk of the town for many reasons. Reportedly, it is set to premiere next month, and it is said that Salman Khan filmed the promo on July 21, Monday. It is also reported that 45 celebrities have been approached so far for the new season. Now, latest report provides more detailed information about Bigg Boss 19.

New information about Bigg Boss 19

According to Screen report, the construction of the Bigg Boss 19 house has begun. Like every year, Art Director and filmmaker Omung Kumar and his wife Vanita Garud will design the lavish space of Bigg Boss. The house will be ready by August 20.

Salman Khan will reportedly shoot for the Bigg Boss 19 grand premiere episode on August 27 and 29. The contestants' performances and solo acts will be recorded on August 29. Initially, reports said that the theme of Bigg Boss 19 is 'rewind', where contestants were crucial players in deciding evictions. Now it is said the theme will be heavily influenced by AI.

Major change: It won't be 'Bigg Boss chahte hai' anymore, rather it will be 'Bigg Boss janna chahte hai'. The housemates will be running the house completely.

The portal's sources inform that the contestants will have a free hand in running the house. From deciding the ration to choosing tasks and more, everything in this season will work according to the contestants.

Unlimited drama, entertainment, controversies, and much more await the audience as the makers prep for the 19th edition. Bigg Boss 19 is expected to premiere on August 30. As this season will have a run of 5.5 months, Salman Khan will host the show only for 3 months due to prior commitments. After Salman, Karan Johar, Farah Khan and Anil Kapoor are said to host the weekend ka vaar episodes alternatively. This season will also mark the 16th season of Salman Khan's association with Bigg Boss.

Speaking about the contestants, Meera Deosthale was said to be confirmed for Bigg Boss 19. However, Pinkvilla reached out to her and the actress refuted reports of her participation in the show. Apart from her, Rati Pandey, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Bhavika Sharma, Apoorva Mukhija and a few more have been reportedly approached for the new season.

