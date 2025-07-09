Amitabh Bachchan begins prep for Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 amid rumors of stepping down: ‘Opportunity that changes lives in an hour’

Amitabh Bachchan holds a long association with the popular quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. The legend of Indian cinema has been the face of a TV show for over 15 years. And now, Megastar has started prepping for the upcoming season of the quiz-based reality show.

While quashing all the rumors of stepping down from Kaun Banega Crorepati as a host, Amitabh Bachchan shared the big news in his recent blog. On Wednesday (July 9), the Shehshaah actor shared a few pictures of himself and confirmed his return. In his recent blog, Big B wrote, “Shuru Kar Diya Kaam”.

Further, he added, “and the prep begins the beguine .. (laugh emoji) to be back to the people .. to be with them in their desires to improve life and livings .. the opportunity that changes lives .. in an hour ..”

In the shared pictures, Bachchan looked effortlessly charming in a casual outfit, sitting in front of a laptop, with the KBC logo. He is seen wearing a multi-colored jacket on white kurta pajamas. He donned black-frame glasses and a cap.

KBC completes 25 years of broadcasting

A few months back, there were rumors of Amitabh Bachchan stepping down from the iconic quiz show. However, his latest blog has quashed all the speculations. For the unversed, 2025 marks a milestone for the show as it completes 25 years of broadcasting. The first episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati was aired on July 3, 2000.

While informing the same, Bachchan reflected on the historic moment in his July 3, 2025 post, “Today 3rd July, 2025, as I work on this year’s season KBC prep, I am told by the KBC team—3rd July 2000, the first broadcast of KBC happened. 25 years, the life of KBC.”

Season 17 of Kaun Banega Crorepati is expected to go on air from August 2025. Amitabh Bachchan will start shooting for the promos in a couple of days. Earlier this year, he wrapped Season 16 with heartening words. He signed off by saying, “If our efforts have even slightly touched someone’s life or ignited hope… then I will consider our 25-year-long journey truly successful.”

