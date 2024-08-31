Aapka Apna Zakir: Did Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur credit Asha Negi for Rithvik Dhanjani's Nach Baliye 6 victory? Here's how

Aapka Apna Zakir was graced by the judges of India's Best Dancer season 4. Karima Kapoor made unheard revelations about her acting career, whereas Geeta Kapur did not miss out on any opportunity to pull Rithvik's leg. The choreographer quipped how he ended up being an actor after he faced rejection at a dance reality show.

Meanwhile, Terence Lewis narrated an incident and explained how Rithvik Dhanjani managed to win another reality show. He credited the actor's win to his relationship status.

On the show, Geeta Kapur said, "Yeh actor kyun bana? Kyunki humne isey reject kiya. Yeh sach hai ki (Why did he become an actor? Because we rejected him. It is true that) Rithvik came on a dance reality show as a contestant. Aur aake inhone kiya apna kaam aur fir humne kiya apna kaam. Humne kaha bahut achhe, niklo yaha se. Yeh jo nikle hain toh seedha acting ki duniya mein pahunche (and after arriving, he did his work, and then we did our work. We said, very good, get out of here. And then, he entered the acting industry)."

Recalling the moment, the Pavitra Rishta actor commented that while Remo D'souza and Geeta Kapur decently rejected him, Terence Lewis rejected him brutally. To this, Terence said, "Lekin woh din aur uske kayi saal baad wo actor bana. Aur fir dusra show humne kiya jahan main judge tha aur uss time pe wo single nahi tha, kisi aur ke saath the woh aur uss show mein wo jeete bhi (But that day and many years after that he became an actor and then we did another show where I was the judge and at that time he was not single, he was with someone else and he also won that show)."

Meanwhile, Geeta commented, "Jab aap kisi ke saath hote ho toh dance achha hi hota hai kyunki woh nachaati hai (Dancing is always better when you're with someone because she makes you dance)."

For the uninitiated, Rithvik Dhanjani and his now ex-girlfriend, Asha Negi, participated in Nach Baliye 6 and emerged as the winners. Besides Terence as the judge, Shilpa Shetty and Sajid Khan served as the judges on the show.

