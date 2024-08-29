India's Best Dancer 4 PROMO: Uorfi Javed and Terence Lewis set the stage on fire with their sensuous performance; Seen it yet?

India's Best Dancer 4 is getting the love of the audiences. The show has given some amazing talents to the industries and in the upcoming episodes, special guest Uorfi Javed will be seen adding her charm to the exciting episode. The episode will feature Geeta Kapur turning a match maker for Terence Lewis and Uorfi Javed as they performed a sensuous act.

As per the new promo of India's Best Dancer 4, special guest Uorfi Javed is seen revealing that she has been single for more than three years. Geeta Kapur, one of the judges on the show added that her friend Terence is also single for quite some time.

The duo took to the stage and performed a sensuous act on the popular song Aa Zara Kareeb Se. After the performance, Geeta Kapur added, "Today is the first time I am seeing Uorfi shocked." Uorfi was quick to respond, " Itna hot ladka aise touch karega toh... (If someone as hot as Terence touches you then...)"

Take a look at the promo of India's Best Dancer 4 here:

Terence said, "It is not easy to be Uorfi. Sab glamour dekhte hai par uske peeche jo.. (Everybody sees glamor but...) " Before Terence could complete his sentence, Uorfi complimented him on his outfit and said, "Glamour toh aaj aap leke aaye hain... (Today, you are looking glamorous). "

Advertisement

With the trendsetter Uorfi Javed gracing India's Best Dancer 4, the episode will be Uorfified as the contestants will perform with various elements that Javed uses for her unconventional fashion choices. A dancing duo will be seen performing the act wearing high heels.

The performance gets lauded by the judges while Karisma Kapoor is seen standing on the judges' panel and bowing down to the performer mentioning how difficult it is to perform in heels.



ALSO READ: 5 outfits of Uorfi Javed which might be unconventional, but are a masterclass in creativity