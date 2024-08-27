Aapka Apna Zakir Promo: Why did Geeta Kapur ask Zakir Khan to not call her ‘Geeta maa?’ WATCH

Aapka Apna Zakir, hosted by Zakir Khan, has been receiving love from the audience since its beginning. The comedy talk show has invited some popular celebrities since its premiere for interesting conversations. In one of the upcoming episodes, Karisma Kapoor and Geeta Kapur, judges of India's Best Dancer, will be seen gracing the show.

The latest promo on Sony TV’s social media gave viewers a glimpse of what to expect from the episode. The clip shares a hilarious exchange between the host and guest Geeta Kapur. The promo starts with Host Zakir Khan asking Geeta Kapur, “Mujhe Geeta maa aapse janna hain… (Geeta maa, I want to know from you…)”

The choreographer interrupts him and says, “Agar aapne mujhe Geeta maa kaha. (If you call me Geeta maa.)” The host replies, “Mujhe khud ka bhi maan nahi tha, kaun fayla raha hain ye sab baatein? (I didn’t want to, so tell me who is spreading these rumors?)”

Watch the promo of Aapka Apna Zakir here:

Geeta Kapur points at Rithvik Dhanjani, who hides his face with his hands. Then he says, “Hum sabne shuru kiya hain, maa maa maa maa… (We have started it, mom, mom, mom, mom…)” The choreographer hits back at him saying, “Sharam kar, tumhare wajah se aaj tak tumhare liye paa nahi dhund payi hu. (Be ashamed, it’s because of you that I haven’t found a father for you yet.)”

The promo is uploaded with the caption, “Special guest Geeta Kapoor aur Rithvikk ke beech hua hasi mazak! Dekhiye #AapkaApnaZakir. Sat-Sun 9.30 baje se sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par. #AapkaApnaZakirOnSonyTV #AAZ”

Reacting to the promo, fans shared how Zakir Khan's show is all bout non-stop laughter. One user wrote, “Yeh Banda Kapil Sharma ka career khaa jayega!” Another commented, “Full vibe hai ye show!”

Besides Rithvik Dhanjani, the show also features Shweta Tiwari. Watch Aapka Apna Zakir on Sony LIV every weekend at 9.30 pm.

