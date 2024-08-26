Aapka Apna Zakir, led by Zakir Khan, has been immensely loved by the audience ever since it started airing. In today’s (August 25) episode, the special guests were Neeti Mohan, Jubin Nautiyal, and Shekhar Ravjiani. During a conversation about music, Rithvik Dhanjani, one of the panelists, shared how he used to learn guitar to impress girls during his college years.

The conversation took a playful turn as Shweta Tiwari commented on the mysterious nature of music, saying, “Music ko lekar ek mystery toh hai vaise, jab bhi mai yahan baithti hu toh aisa lagta hai kahi aas paas music baj rahe hai.” (It always feels like music is playing around me when I’m here.)”

Gopal Dutt then added, “Mere Dil mein guitar baj raha hota hai inko dekh kar (I hear a guitar playing in my heart when I see them),” to which Shweta replied, “Tabhi mai dekhu itna besura kyu sunai deta hai. (That’s why it sounds so bad.)”

Rithvik Dhanjani shared, “But ye sach baat hai yaar, guitar jo school ya college mein na ladki patane ke liye hi seekha jata hai. (It’s true that in school or college, guys learn guitar just to impress girls.)” Zakir responded, “Kitni clarity hai, koi sangeet se lena dena nahi hai. Saaf baat, ye chahiye. (Such clarity, there’s no connection to music here. Straightforward, that’s what’s needed.)”

Further, Rithvik said, “Par ye sach baat hai ki har college mein jo ladka guitar bajata tha matlab alag hi famous. Bhai maine khoob guitar seekha, phir guitar ke baad tabla bhi seekh liya, mouth organ bhi baja liya sab baja liya. Ladki nahi pati. (Every guy with a guitar in college was famous. I learned guitar, tabla, mouth organ, all of it, but still, no luck with girls.)”

During the show, Zakir asked Neeti Mohan if she can dedicate a song for Rithvik. Neeti said, “Mai aapke liye zarur kuch gaana chahungi Rithvik. Mai ye show dekhti rehti hu or mai ye dekh rahi hu ki kaise aapke haalat hai show par. Kisi ne sahi kaha aur ye aap par baht acche se baith raha hai ki Har kisi ko nahi milta yahan pyaar zindagi mein.”

(I would love to sing something for you, Rithvik. I’ve been watching the show and noticed how well you fit in. As they say, ‘Har Kisiko Nahin Milta Yahan Pyar,’ and this song is for you.)

Neeti then sang Har Kisiko Nahin Milta Yahan Pyar for Rithvik Dhanjani.

For those unaware, Rithvik and Asha Negi dated each other for a couple of years and then announced their break up. They ended their seven-year relationship in 2020. Despite the split, unlike many celebrities, Rithvik and Asha have stayed on good terms.

Watch Aapka Apna Zakir on Sony LIV every weekend at 9.30 pm.

