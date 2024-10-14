After divorce from Demet Ozdemir, Turkish actor Oguzhan Koc DECLARES his love affair with Hazal Subasi; see PIC

Turkish actor and singer Oguzhan Koc grabbed the media limelight after he filed for divorce from Demet Ozdemir. After his legal separation from the Erkenci Kus actress, he gave love a second chance and apparently declared that he was in a relationship with actress and model Hazal Subasi. The couple's relationship came to the forefront with their friends' social media posts.

According to media reports, the well-known singer Berkay Sahin posted photos of Oguzhan Koc and Hazal Subasi on social media along with the message 'I love you so much.' Berkay's post apparently unveiled the unexpected love story between the couple. In addition, Berfu Yenenler also shared a photo of the He Called Me Dad actor kissing Hazal's shoulder on social media.

Since both personalities have a huge fan following and the photos seemingly were the first evidence of their romance, it created immense excitement among netizens.

Take a look at the viral picture here:

Before dating Hazal, Oguzhan married Demet Ozdemir. The latter received huge media attention and spotlight by wearing 3 different wedding dresses at her wedding. Not long after their marriage, claims that they had broken up started to emerge. The duo tied the knot in 2022 but sadly announced getting a divorce in April 2023. Interestingly, it only took them a single hearing to get divorced and part ways.

Coming to Hazal Subbasi, the Turkish actress is best known for her role in Adini Sen Koy. She was in love with Aras Bulut Iynemli's cousin Atakan Basavcı for a while. Talking about her separation from him, Hazal said, "We separated by talking, there were general reasons such as work stress and lack of time." For the unversed, Hazal Subasi recently appeared in Dilek Tasi and Kasaba Doktoru.

