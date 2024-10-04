7 Turkish dramas to watch if you love Hande Ercel and Burak Deniz's Ask Laftan Anlamaz: Dolunay, Afili Ask, and more

If you are on a hunt for shows that can detox you from the after-effects of regressive Indian soaps, you are at the right place. We have discovered a cure: Turkish shows. And when discussing romantic shows, how can we forget to mention Burak Deniz and Hande Ercel's Ask Laftan Anlamaz (Love Doesn't Understand Words)? Their onscreen endearing romantic chemistry has made Murat and Hayat fans' favorite. It features a cute love story woven with disagreements, moments of jealousy, and the relentless pursuit to win back the heart of a loved one. Well, today, let us take a look at 7 Turkish dramas to watch if you loved watching Ask Laftan Anlamaz.

7 Turkish dramas to watch if you fell head over heels for Hayat and Murat

1. Dolunay (Full Moon)

It tells the story of Ferit and Nazli. The former is a successful businessman who hires Nazli to help with household chores. The two are polar opposites and even come from different backgrounds. The drama takes an intriguing twist when their lives get complicated after the duo decides to go together for the sake of Ferit's orphaned nephew. And while they try to take care of the little child, they fall in love! Besides their fun onscreen chemistry, Dolunay also teases a love triangle concept.

2. Tatli Intikam (Sweet Revenge)

Tatli Intikam revolves around a girl named Pelin, whose groom-to-be runs away from their wedding, creating a scene and leaving her heartbroken. As she grapples with the aftermath, Pelin meets a woman. The lady explains that Pelin has been cursed by someone from her past, making her unlucky in love. Upon learning this, she starts recounting the people she befriended or shared any kind of bond with. Interestingly, she remembers Tankut Sinan Yilmaz.

When they were in college, she turned down his romantic feelings and now seeks forgiveness. After realizing her true intentions, Sinan decides to take revenge on her.

3. Afili Ask (Love Trap)

Afili Ask narrates the tale of a young woman, Ayse. Her life runs smoothly until her lover rejects her proposal. Later, a heartbroken Ayse gets married to the son of her boss, Kerem. The series artfully captures the profound journey of the main characters as they seek refuge in each other's presence and find solace despite their adversities. What makes it worth watching is Kerem's growing obsession with Ayse, as he has always been a womanizer. This Turkish drama features Caglar Ertugul and Burcu Ozberk in pivotal roles.

4. Sen Cal Kapimi (Love Is In The Air)

Office romance is among the most fascinating genres people love watching and exploring. And if you are looking for such a show, Sen Cal Kapimi is the perfect choice. It centers on Eda and Kerem, two individuals from the architecture industry who come closer and agree on a contract. The circumstances unite them, weaving a wholistic, funny, tragic, and gripping story. Hande Ercel plays Eda Yildiz, an aspiring landscape architecture student who works under Kerem Bursin, a famous architect.

5. Her Yerde Sen (You Are Everywhere)

This Turkish drama is about an ambitious girl, Selin, and a businessman, Demir. Selin is on a quest to find a house and become independent, while Demir is determined to settle in the house where he spent his growing years. Things take an unexpected turn when they end up buying the same house and owning half of the property each. Initially, Demir and Selin sense complexity in living under the same roof, but later, as they spend time, their dynamics change.

6. Erkenci Kus (Day Dreamer)

Sanem is an aspiring writer who dreams of life in the Galápagos Islands. However, she faces a tough choice: marry her neighbor Muzaffer or leave her family's grocery store for a stable job. Eventually, she takes an office position in advertising, only to find herself falling for her boss. As their relationship blossoms, a delightful and amusing love story unfolds against familial discord, comical misunderstandings, and unexpected twists of fate.

7. Ask Mantik Intikam (Love Logic Revenge)

When Esra's father goes bankrupt, she decides she will never marry a man like him. Eventually, her husband Ozan quits his government job to start his own company and fails. Due to these unforeseen circumstances, Esra takes up several jobs to run the household. After some time, the couple part ways and gets divorced. Years later, Ozan becomes rich and one of the most eligible bachelors. What happens next between him and Esra forms the crust of the story.

Some of the other dramas that you can watch if you like Ask Laftan Anlamaz are Kiralik Ask (Love For Rent), Ada Masali (Island Tale), and Baht Oyunu (Twist of Fate).

