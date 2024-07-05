Anupamaa PROMO: Anupama starts new life away from Anuj and Aadhya; will MaAn's love tale end with upcoming leap?

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is treating audiences with endless dramatic moments and unexpected twists. After five years leap, the show grabbed many eyeballs owing to its engaging storyline. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to entertain ardent viewers of the show. Similarly, new drama, twist, and entertainment await fans as makers have released a new promo of the show.

Are Anupama and Anuj not together?

Star Plus dropped a new promo of Anupamaa giving fans a glimpse of the upcoming twist in their favorite soap opera. MaAn fans will surely be heartbroken after seeing this new promo of Anupamaa. In the promo, Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) are seen leading their different lives away from each other but still miss each other.

As the promo begins, an old age home is shown and Anupama is seen holding Anuj and Aadhya's picture and crying as she sees it. She is then seen scolding an older couple for sneaking away from everyone and meeting secretly.

Watch Anupamaa's new promo here-

She then bursts out laughing and announces that the older couple will get married in her 'Aasha Bhavan' (old age home). She gets the couple married and they thank her for understanding their love for. Anupama gets emotional as she remembers Anuj. Meanwhile, Anuj (who has new beggar-like look) also misses Anupama. The promo ends.

Advertisement

The caption of this promo reads, "Anupama ki iss nayi duniya mein abhi bhi hai ek khaalipan. Wahin dusri ore nirash Anuj ke haalat badal chuke hain. Aakhir ab aage kya hoga? Dekhiye, #Anupama, #EkNayaSafar, Somvaar se Ravivaar, raat 10 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par."

Everything about Anupamaa's upcoming twist:

A major twist awaits for Anupamaa's fans. According to Just Showbuz, the show might head for another leap and Anupama is assumed dead by Anuj, the Shah family. Unhappy with Anuj and Anupamaa's growing closeness, Aadhya will attempt suicide.

While saving Aadhya, Anupamaa will get hurt. Everyone will assume that Anupamaa is dead, however, she will be alive and go missing. On the other hand, Anuj will be unable to accept her loss and will end up in a rehabilitation center.

Speaking about the current storyline, the plot revolves around Titu and Dimpy's marriage. The couple goes against Vanraj's decision and gets married with Anupamaa's support.

Advertisement

Along with Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, the show also features Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah, Nishi Saxena, Kunwar Amar, Alpana Buch and many others in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: TRP Report Week 26: Anupamaa's rating improves; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Jhanak overtake THIS show