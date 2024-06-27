Anupamaa EXCLUSIVE Spoiler: Vanraj turns into Kabir Singh as he hits Titu; calls off his wedding with Dimpy

Star Plus show Anupamaa is getting quite interesting with each episode. The current track of the show has left the viewers elated as Shruti's malicious intentions have been exposed in front of Anuj as well as the entire family. It has been revealed that Shruti was behind defaming Anupama in the USA. Shruti asked Anupama to swear on Aadhya and express her love for Anuj and unwillingly, Anupama did the same.

Now, in the upcoming episodes of the show, viewers will witness a high-voltage drama amidst Titu and Dimpy's wedding.

A major revelation to unfold in Titu and Dimpy's wedding in Anupamaa

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that in the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa, the viewers will witness Titu and Dimpy's wedding drama. The duo will be all set to get married and during their pheras, the Shah family will learn the major truth regarding Titu. An old woman will enter the house and Titu will run towards her. It will be revealed that the old woman is Titu's mother and was behind bars in her husband's murder case. Vanraj will fume in rage with the big revelation and will thrash Titu in Kabir Singh style.

Vanraj to call off Titu and Dimpy's wedding in Anupamaa

Furthermore, a furious Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) will add how he was always suspicious about Titu and his family background. He will accuse him of using Dimpy's innocence and not telling everyone the truth behind his family. Titu will be seen defending himself but in vain. He will take the beatings from Vanraj. Anupama will intervene and ask Vanraj to stop.

It will be exciting to see if Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) will revoke Vanraj's decision to call off Titu-Dimpy's wedding. Will she be able to get the lovebirds married? Only time will reveal.

Anuj to confess his feelings for Anupama

As Shruti asks Anupama to swear on Aadhya and confess her feelings for Anuj, Anupama adheres but leaves the function as soon as she expresses her love for Anuj. She walks on the roads aimlessly and it begins to rain. She gets drenched in rain and just then Anuj arrives there with an umbrella.

Anuj too expresses his love to Anupama and tells her that all these years, he would only imagine them together. He will tell her that he can never forget the wonderful time that they spent together in Kapadiya's house.

Shruti's conspiracy exposed in Anupamaa

In the previous episodes of Anupamaa, Anupama spotted Shruti and the critic of Spice and Chutney together and understood their conspiracy. She confronted Shruti and initially, she denied her involvement but later accepted the same and told Anupama that she wanted to destroy her and get her out of Anuj and Aadhya's lives. Anupamaa stood shocked.

Anuj asked Anupama about the matter but she didn't disclose Shruti's involvement in defaming her. Anupama narrated the incident to Yashdeep and Anuj overheard the same and confronted Shruti. Shruti thought that Anupama told Anuj about the truth however, Anuj told her that he learned about the same by eavesdropping Anupama- Yashdeep's conversation.

Hurt by learning the dark truth about Shruti, Anuj called off his engagement with Shruti, leaving everyone shocked.

