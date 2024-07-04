TRP Report Week 26: Anupamaa's rating improves; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Jhanak overtake THIS show

The TRP report of week 26 of the year 2024 is out. The TOP 10 has witnessed quite a fluctuation this week. While a few shows are consistent, others need to pull up their socks to sustain. Let's take a look at TV shows that performed well this week on the TRP chart.

1. Anupamaa

Anupamaa continues to take over the pedestal as the TRP topper and refuses to leave the spot. It secured a decent 2.5 rating this week. While last week, the number 2 spot's show gave Anupamaa tough competition, this week, the show went quite ahead in terms of ratings and being dethroned from the first spot.

The current track of Rupali Ganguly's starrer show revolves around Anuj expressing his love for Anupama and requesting her to return to his life; however, she is reluctant to do the same because Aadhya doesn't wish to see them together.



2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continues to perform well on the TRP charts and has secured 2.0 ratings this week, which is consistent compared to the previous week. The current track of the show revolves around Abhira being entangled in a fake bribery case because of which her lawyer's license might get canceled.

In the upcoming episodes, the viewers will witness Abhira being in a tough spot as she wants to save Madhav's life.

3. Jhanak

Jhanak's TRP improved as compared to last week, wherein it secured 1.9 points; however, this week, the show secured 2.0 points. The current track of the show revolves around Aniruddh and Arshi's wedding getting canceled yet again because of an accident amidst the wedding.

Arshi's clothes caught fire, and she was immediately rushed to the hospital. Jhanak will be blamed for conspiring against Arshi in the forthcoming episodes of the show.

4. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Looks like the viewers are not impressed with the post-leap story of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, as the TRP of the show has dipped from 2.0 to 1.9. The current track of the show revolves around Savi and Rajat getting into heated arguments because of the latter's misunderstanding.

The show will also soon witness a new entrant. Splitsvilla fame Kabir Bhartiya is all set to enter the show as Savi's fiancé.

5. Udne Ki Aasha

Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora's show Udne Ki Aasha is steady at the fifth spot with a 1.7 rating. The viewers like the track as Sailee and Sachin slowly and steadily like each other's company and inching towards falling in love. The fans got to witness many light moments between Sailee and Sachin in the previous episodes, and it can be assumed that such scenes will follow in the upcoming episodes as well.

6. Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment

The cooking reality show Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment continues to entertain the fans with its quirky style and entertaining concept. It secured 1.6 points, a little more than last week's TRP, which was 1.5 points. In the upcoming episodes, the viewers will witness many celebrity guests like Jasmin Bhasin, Tejasswi Prakash, and Faisal Shaikh gracing the show to support their favorite contestants.

Apart from the above, other shows that secured a place in the Top 10 are Parineeti (1.5), Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav (1.4), Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (1.4) and Kundali Bhagya (1.4).

