Anupamaa Written Update, Jan 12: Anuj plans to visit Anupama's restaurant; Pakhi decides to stay in Shah house

Anupamaa, January 12, 2024 episode: Yashpal likes Anupama's dish. When he asks her the name of her dish, she mentions she did an experiment and doesn't know the name of this dish. She shares with Yashpal that to make her children eat all vegetables, she often experimented and learned this dish. Yashpal praises Anupama's dish and tells her that if she cooks well for one week then she will get the job of the cook. Anupama's colleagues are happy for her. Anupama leaves to give food to Shruti.

Neighbor complains about Ansh's behavior to the Shah family

Pakhi confesses to Vanraj that she wants to talk to him. BBaa stops her saying he is working and asks her not to disturb him. Pakhi argues that she wants to talk to her father. When Vanraj asks Pakhi what happened, suddenly Shah's neighbor arrives. The neighbor complains about Ansh saying that Ansh had hurt her grandson and keeps hurting other kids in the society.

Baa argues saying that Ansh is innocent. The neighbor complains that Ansh shows off his expensive toys and often causes hurt to the kids. Baa defends Ansh and argues with the neighbor. Vanraj interrupts.

Anuj thinks about Anupama

Anuj worries thinking about Anupama and assures himself that he saw Anupama. He then thinks of calling people in India and knowing the truth about Anupama being in America. Shruti arrives and teases Anuj that he might be stalking a girl and that is the reason he met with an accident. Aadhya opens the door seeing Anupama from the window. She felt relieved as she opened the door instead of Shruti.

Vanraj loses calm after hearing Anupama's name

Vanraj asks the neighbor's grandson about Ansh's mischief. The kid complains about Ansh saying that he destroyed his toy. Vanraj asks Ansh to spill the truth. Ansh admits hitting the other kid and says that he teased him and that provoked him to hit him. The neighbor gets upset after Ansh confesses the truth and taunts the Shah family for raising the mischievous kid. Vanraj apologizes to the neighbor on behalf of Ansh.

Vanraj assures the neighbor that Ansh won't make a mistake henceforth and offers them money for the toy. The neighbor slams Vanraj saying that she doesn't want money for the toy but it is a matter of values. The neighbor tells Vanraj that Samar, Toshu, and Pakhi were raised by Anupama and they never misbehaved when they were kids.

Vanraj loses his cool and tells the neighbor to take the money or close the matter. The neighbor leaves in anger saying that Ansh will get spoilt if they don't control his mischievousness. Vanraj advises Ansh to not misbehave with his friends. He tells him that he will buy the toy for himself and his friend and that he should say sorry to his friend for destroying his toy. Dimpy feels disappointed by the way Vanraj lets the matter go without guiding Ansh.

Anuj eats food cooked by Anupama

Anuj worries thinking about Anupama. Aadhya asks Anupama why did she come to their house. Anupama tells her that Shruti asked for the food and she is here to deliver that. Aadhya snatches the food bag from Anupama's hand and closes the door. Aadhya plans to throw the food but Shruti arrives.

Shruti takes the food bag from Aadhya and asks her why she didn't tell her about Joshi Ben coming to their house. Aadhya lies saying that Joshi Ben was in a hurry so she left. Shruti takes the food bag from Aadhya. Shruti serves the food to Anuj. Anuj tastes the food and remembers Anupama. While Anupama is about to leave, Aadhya observes her from inside her house.

Anupama prays for Shruti's fiance. Anuj remembers Anupama as he eats the food. Anupama also feels Anuj's presence.

Pakhi tells Vanraj that if there is a tower going to be built then even she wants her share as she is the daughter of the house. Pakhi tells Vanraj that she knows he will give her share to her but she wants an assurance from him.

Shruti tells Anuj that dinner was made by Joshi Ben. Anuj tells Shruti that they can have dinner at her favorite restaurant. Shruti tells Anuj that the doctor has asked him to rest. However, Anuj requests Shruti that he wants to have dinner there and she can drive the car but he wants to have dinner at the restaurant.

Pakhi and Baa argue over former's demand

Vanraj tells Pakhi that she will get her share as she is the daughter and even Toshu will get his share. He then informs her that the house belongs to Baapuji and he has not yet agreed to give the house to the builder. He assures Pakhi that once Baapuji agrees she will get her share. Kavya arrives and questions Vanraj about Samar's share.

Pakhi gets furious and tells Kavya that Samar is no more and Dimpy wants to get married to someone else so she should forget her share. Vanraj tells Pakhi to keep quiet. Kavya tells Pakhi not to misbehave and asks her what she will do with the flat. Pakhi informs Kavya that she and her daughter will settle here once they get the flat.

Baa arrives and slams Pakhi for asking for her share and staying in the house just for the apartment. Baa tells Pakhi that she never took responsibility for her daughter and she wants a share in the house. Pakhi tells Baa that she and her daughter are going to stay here forever.

Baa tells Vanraj that people will taunt them as Pakhi has decided to stay with them forever. Vanraj tells Baa that Pakhi is alone and it is better if she stays with them. Kavya says that it would be nice if Ishaani and Ansh stayed together. Baa argues that Pakhi is creating problems in their family. Vanraj tells Baa that Pakhi is his daughter and Dimpy can take care of Ishaani.

Kavya tells Vanraj that Dimpy is Ansh's mother and she is not Ishaani's caretaker. Vanraj slams Kavya saying that Dimpy can speak for herself and if she has a problem she will tell him. He tells Kavya not to take Dimpy's side and argue with him and if she feels bad for Dimpy then she should help her instead of doing her job.

Anupama remembers her kids

Anupama gets a call from Shruti and the latter asks her why she left from outside. Anupama tells her that she has work so she left. Anupama inquires about Shruti's fiance's health and Shruti informs him that he is doing fine. Shruti tells Anupama that her fiance likes her food and wants to eat dinner at their restaurant. Shruti tells Anupama that they will come to their restaurant in the evening. Aadhya listens to their conversation.

Anupama remembers her kids while looking at a group of four youngsters. Anupama mentions how five years is a long time and so much must have happened with their kids and they must have grown. She gets emotional thinking about Toshu, Dimpy, Pakhi, Toshu, and Choti Anu. She mentions how she is not even close to any of her children. The episode ends.

