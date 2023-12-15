Ask Laftan Anlamaz to Bambaska Biri: 5 Turkish dramas ft Burak Deniz that are perfect for weekends

Times have definitely changed, and nowadays people are really into exploring dramas from various nations. That's why the Indian audience has also developed a fondness for Turkish dramas. The combination of relatable storylines and a touch of fantasy has made Turkish dramas a top choice for entertainment for many individuals. Interestingly, there are numerous shows from Turkey that have gained immense popularity beyond its borders.

When it comes to celebrities in the Turkish entertainment industry, Burak Deniz stands out as one of the most beloved actors. His talent for acting has garnered him a great deal of attention. Not only that, but his good looks and vibrant personality shine through on screen. Burak has shown his versatility by taking on various roles, from action-packed characters to charming romantic leads.

Furthermore, Burak Deniz is one of those top Turkish actors who has gained an incredible global fanbase. Well, if you've been meaning to catch some of his dramas, you are at the right place. Here, we have listed 5 best Turkish dramas ft. this handsome hunk. Aren't you excited already?

Ask Laftan Anlamaz (Love Doesn't Understand Words)

This Turkish drama has definitely changed the game in the entertainment industry, capturing the interest of viewers worldwide. With Burak Deniz and Hande Ercel as the main stars, Ask Laftan Anlamaz gained immense popularity. It's no wonder that this adorable duo continues to be adored by fans even today.

Falling in the genre of romance, the drama is a workplace romantic show set in Istanbul. The story revolves around Hayat Uzun (Hande Ercel), who starts working at a multinational fashion company named Sarte, owned by Murat Sarsilmaz (Burak Deniz). Eventually, the two fall for each other and get married. Meanwhile, they also face numerous ups and downs in their relationship.

Bizim Hikaye (Our Story)

It is another drama shot in Istanbul that ran for 70 episodes. Officially, an adaptation of the UK series titled Shameless, Bizim Hikaye has distributed its story over two seasons. This Turkish drama is praised for its writing, intriguing cinematographic atmosphere, and acting. Featuring a stellar ensemble cast, including Burak Deniz, Bizim Hikaye ran for about two years.

The basic premise centers on a young girl, Filiz. After her mother leaves the family, she is forced to look after her five younger siblings while dealing with her alcoholic father. Filiz gives up hope on receiving love until Baris enters her life. The latter makes every possible effort to win her heart and become the favorite of her family. The drama features a love triangle between Filis, Baris, and Cemil, a police officer who loves the young girl.

Marasli

Burak Deniz's action avatar is so infectious. You cannot get over him after watching the actor in Marasli opposite Alina Boz. Aired in 2021, this Turkish drama features the actor as a retired soldier who later on turns into a bookstore owner. Burak gracefully depicts an array of emotions in the mentioned role.

In the drama, Marsali's life takes a drastic turn after his daughter is shot. Not only this, but his fate gets entangled with a photographer named Mahur, who somehow gets involved in an incident related to the mafia. While watching the drama, you might realize how Burak Deniz walked out of his set pattern of roles and experimented with himself by essaying a 'revolver guy.'

Tatli Kucuk Yalancilar (Pretty Little Liars)

Doesn't it sound similar to the popular American series titled Pretty Little Liars? Interestingly, this Turkish psychological thriller drama is based on the mentioned show. Starring Burak Deniz in a pivotal role, Tatli Kucuk Yalancilar is sometimes referred to as an underrated drama.

Initially, you might see this show as a smooth-running drama. But things aren't the way they seem in the initial episodes. Tatli Kucuk Yalancilar is all about a group of 5 friends who share a close bond with each other. However, following the disappearance of one of them, their lives turn upside down. A year after the incident, the remaining four get across anonymous messages from a person who calls himself 'A.'

Bambaska Biri (Another Love)

The beloved on-screen pair from the Turkish entertainment industry was back once again for this drama. This engaging love story features Burak Deniz and his co-star from Ask Laftan Anlamaz, Hande Ercel. However, navigating the complexities of love proves to be a challenging journey for them.

According to the story, following a brutal murder, a successful news presenter, Ozturk (Burak Deniz), and a skilled public prosecutor, Leyla Gediz (Hande Ercel), come together. Interestingly, complications and destruction arrive after it is revealed that Ozturk suffers from dissociative identity disorder, due to which he develops a second personality of a murderer who kills criminals.

If you're interested in diving into the interesting world of Turkish dramas, why not begin your journey with the ones starring Burak Deniz? Earlier this year, Burak Deniz was spotted hanging out with Jacqueline Fernandez and Aditi Rao Hydari at an event.

