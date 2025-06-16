Bigg Boss 18 fame Mannara Chopra's father passes away

Mannara Chopra and her family are dealing with the sudden demise of the actress's father. Mannara's father, Raman Rai Handa, who is Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra's uncle, passed away today on June 16. Mannara became a household name after her stint in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 18. Since then, she has been in immense limelight and fans love her for her cheerful personality. However, the news of the sudden demise of her father has left fans and everyone in shock.

According to the Zoom report, Mannara Chopra's father, Raman Rai Handa, was not well for a couple of days. He was residing in Delhi with his family. Handa is survived by his wife Kamini and two daughters, Mannara and Mitali. As per the portal's sources, the actress's father breathed his last today after dealing with poor health for a few days. However, the reason for his demise is still awaited. This tragic news has left many in shock, including the fans of the actresses.

Mannara Chopra shared an Instagram Story mourning the loss of her father and even shared the last rites details. Her father breathed his last on June 16, 2025. Sharing this, she wrote, "With profound grief and sorrow we inform the sad demise of our loving father who left us for his heavenly abode on June 16, 2025. He was pillar of strength to our family."

The last rites of her father will be held on June 18, 2025, at the Cremetorium ground Amboli, Andheri West.

Speaking about her work life, Mannara Chopra became a famous name after her stint in Bigg Boss 18. Before her stint in the reality show, the actress appeared in numerous Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada films. Recently, she was seen on Laughter Chefs as a contestant. However, she took a mid-way exit from the show.

