Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi New Season: Gaurav Khanna or Sudhanshu Pandey, which Anupama actor approached for Smriti Irani-led?

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi new season filming has finally begun, and fans can't wait for the iconic show to premiere soon. Produced by Ektaa Kapoor, the new season will feature the original cast, Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay, in lead roles. Amidst this, there are reports that another popular actor from Television, who was a part of the hit show, Anupamaa, will soon be seen in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The actor who was approached to be a part of the new season is none other than Sudhanshu Pandey.

While speaking to Screen, Sudhanshu Pandey, who played the role of Vanraj Shah in Anupamaa, was approached for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's new season. As there were reports that Sudhanshu is being approached for Mihir Virani's role in the show, the actor denied such claims. He revealed that someone from Balaji (Ektaa Kapoor's production house) called him.

Sudhanshu Pandey shared that he was not informed for which role he was called for. He said, "I don’t know what it was for, and I was asked how much I would charge. That is all, there is nothing more to that."

Speaking about his stint, Sudhanshu Pandey was immensely loved for portraying the role of Vanraj Shah in Anupamaa. His character received applause from the audience and garnered him a huge fan following. The actor took an abrupt exit from Anupama for unknown reasons. He had informed about his departure from the show through a live on Instagram. After his exit, Sudhanshu joined Karan Johar-led show The Traitors.

Meanwhile, speaking about Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi new season will only have 150 episodes and there is a reason for this. The producer shared that when the original series ended, it was exactly 150 episodes short of hitting the 2,000-episode milestone.

The show will star Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay in lead roles. Meanwhile, Smriti will have Z+ security. The premiere date of the show has not been officially announced.

