Avneet Kaur is still pinching herself as she shares dream moment of meeting Tom Cruise on Mission Impossible set

In a surprising update for fans, actress Avneet Kaur recently met none other than the Hollywood actor Tom Cruise! On November 11, the actress who participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 shared a series of pictures with the actor on her official social media handle. She expressed her own excitement as she penned a long caption. Check it out below!

Avneet Kaur shared a series of photos and a short video on Instagram, revealing her recent meeting with Tom Cruise on the set of the upcoming Mission Impossible film. The actress posted three pictures with Cruise and an endearing clip where the two can be seen shaking hands and sharing a warm hug.

Avneet captioned the post, "I’m still pinching myself! I had the incredible opportunity to visit the set of the next #MissionImpossible film, starring the one and only Tom Cruise! Witnessing the filmmaking magic firsthand was awe-inspiring. Tom’s dedication to performing real, practical stunts continues to raise the bar. Can’t wait to share more about my experience! Stay tuned for updates closer to the release date, May 23, 2025! #MI8"

Check out Avneet Kaur's image with Tom Cruise below:

The post has already sent netizens into a frenzy, with many expressing excitement and disbelief over her encounter with Cruise. Fans flooded the comments with messages of admiration and surprise, with many stating they "can’t believe" Avneet met the Hollywood icon. Seeing the too-good-to-come-true moment, a few users also asked if the images are AI-generated. "Is this AI or really you met him?" reads a comment. "so proud and happy for you," wrote another.

Avneet's post hinted at more behind-the-scenes details to come, creating further anticipation for her meeting with the Mission Impossible actor. For the unversed, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is set to release on May 23, 2025.

Talking about Avneet, this year she made her debut at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival this year.

