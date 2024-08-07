Report: Avneet Kaur accused of exploitation by jewelry brand; Actress violated ‘verbal commitment’ of giving credits

Popular social media influencer and actress Avneet Kaur has been accused of fraud by a small jewelry brand. Screenshots between the actress and the brand surfaced on the internet which grabbed the attention of the netizens. The brand had a verbal commitment with the actress’ stylist, but she didn’t follow what they agreed upon.

On August 6, the brand took to their official Instagram handle and shared a long post informing netizens about the incident. They mentioned that Avneet Kaur sourced jewelry from them for her trip to Europe. There was a verbal agreement with her stylist that the actress would tag the brand in her post in exchange for the jewelry. But it didn’t happen.

The brand attached supporting screenshots along with the post that shows their interaction with Avneet’s stylist and her. As the actress didn’t tag the brand in the first post, the stylist mentioned that she would do it in a different post. But that didn’t happen, and when the brand approached her again, she mentioned that Avneeet would pay for the pieces. On her return from the trip, the brand sent her invoices. To this, she refused to pay and stated that she would give credit to the story.

Advertisement

The social media influencer wore their jewelry several times on her trip and the brand also attached pictures of the actress wearing the jewelry. They also mentioned that it’s not about ‘naming and shaming’ the actress but showing everyone the truth. As of now, Avneet Kaur hasn’t reacted to the post or the news yet. But netizens slammed her in the comment section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Avneet was last seen in the film Luv Ki Arrange Marriage opposite Sunny Singh. Also, the actress appeared at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. She was there along with Shantanu Maheshwari to reveal the first look of their film, Love in Vietnam.

ALSO READ: Aladdin actress Avneet Kaur spills beans on her first love, recalls first paycheck at 6 and more