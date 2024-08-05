Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Jariwala has hilarious take on paparazzi zooming in on her back; Says, ‘I don’t mind’

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Jariwala recently shared her opinion on the debate around paparazzis clicking them from behind and taking photographs that make them uncomfortable. However, the actress doesn’t seem to mind, and in her chat with her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant, Paras Chhabra, she shared her reasons. Read on to know in detail.

Paras Chhabra talked to Shefali Jariwala about an incident when the actress was out with her husband. Her earrings fell down and her husband asked her not to pick up and he picked them up instead. Mentioning this incident, Chhabra says, “Cameraman hota hain aapke a** pe (And the cameraman would’ve focused on your back).”

Hearing this, the Shefali Jariwala gave a hilarious and unusual reaction. She said, “I don’t mind, I work bloody hard on my a**. Toh thora accha dikhe na, I don’t mind. (I just want it to look good).” Her response cracked up Paras.

Recently, many popular actresses including Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Palak Tiwari, singer Neha Bhasin, and many others called out paparazzis for taking pictures of them from inappropriate angles. Janhvi Kapoor gave a stern warning to the paps and said, "Aap na galat galat angles mat liya kijiye please (Please don't take photos from wrong angles).”

As they raised their voices, others supported them. Bigg Boss 17 wildcard contestant Ayesha Khan also wrote a long note on Instagram where she mentioned the paps need to learn basic manners.

Meanwhile, talking about Paras Chhabra’s podcast, Abraa Ka Daabra Show, many Bigg Boss 13 contestants, including Arti Singh, Rashami Desai, Vishal Aditya Singh, and others appeared on his show in recent times.

On the other hand, Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most popular seasons of the reality show. Late actor Sidharth Shukla emerged as the winner. Viewers still talk about his fights with Asim Riaz, his love story with Shehnaaz Gill, and other memorable moments from the show.

Besides Bigg Boss 13, Shefali Jariwala has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 5 and Nach Baliye 7.

