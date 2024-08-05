Bigg Boss OTT 3: Naezy BASHES Armaan Malik, Ranvir Shorey for being disrespectful towards women; ‘Unka kiye ka sila…’

Although Bigg Boss OTT 3 has wrapped up, the post BB scenes are grabbing the eyeballs of netizens. While Sana Makbul has hit the headlines after winning the trophy, Naezy has been the talk of the town for emerging as the first runner-up. In a recent interview, the rapper criticised Ranvir Shorey and Armaan Malik for behaving disrespectfully towards the female members of the house.

During an interview with DNA India, Naezy, aka Naved Shaikh, was asked about his opinions on Armaan Malik and Ranvir Shorey insulting the women in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. To this, he replied, "Mujhe lagta hai yeh unke khud ke samajhdaari ki baat hai. Unko samjhna chahiye ki ladkiyon se kaise baat karni chahiye. Aur ladkiyon se bada adab se, tehzeeb se, within the lines baat honi chahiye (I think it's a matter of their own understanding. They should know how to talk to girls. And they should do it with great respect and decency)."

Further, he asserted that if someone crosses that line, that is their mistake. Slamming Ranvir and Armaan, Naezy explained that insulting any woman on national television is not fair and being experienced, they should have an understanding of how to treat women.

"Mujhe mauka nahi mila, main stand leta tha lekin maine unlogon ko unke haal mein chhodh diya. Main bola ki unka kiye ka sila unhein khud milega (I did not get a chance; otherwise, I would have taken a stand, but I left everything upon them. I believe that they will face the results for their deeds themselves)," added the rapper.

For the unversed, Ranvir Shorey and Sana Makbul often engaged in a heated exchange of words. The duo used numerous words to address each other and, hence, were always at loggerheads. On the other hand, Sana Sultan accused Armaan Malik of shaming her height when the latter commented, taking a dig at her height. While the YouTuber tried clarifying his statements, Sultan was firm about her views.

