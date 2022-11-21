Bigg Boss 16 EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Choudhary is NOT in a one-sided relationship with Ankit Gupta

Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta 's relationship has often been questioned inside the house by the inmates. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia had also asked Ankit about his relationship status. To which, he'd maintained the 'just friends' stance. When Salman Khan was down with dengue, Karan Johar acted as the substitute host during the 'Shukravaar Ka Episode' and asked Priyanka and Ankit to enact the 'one-sided love' scene from Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma's film, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil .

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta appeared in the television show Udaariyaan and became extremely popular. Their onscreen chemistry was loved by the fans, which became one of the factors for the show's mammoth popularity. Post the show, both actors were offered the reality show, Bigg Boss 16, led by Salman Khan. While Priyanka gave her nod to the show right in the beginning, Ankit signed the contract before the show's premiere.

After the scene, Ankit shared that until one feels peace in his heart, he can't feel passionate about love. Karan Johar prodded if the actor is experiencing the first stage of love. To which, Ankit shyly said, "I've crossed the first stage." This has led to discussions if the two are actually dating. While the fans may be curious to know about their status, we spoke to Priyanka's close friend Garima Barai.

Garima cleared the air around this and made it clear that it is not a one-sided relationship just from Priyanka's side. She and Ankit spend maximum time with each other in the house. They've had several fights but have ended up patching things. Recently, they grew emotional and hugged each other on the show, which has made fans wonder if it is more than friendship.

Speaking about the same, Garima Barai exclusively told us, "Ankit is a reserved guy, if he didn't want to be with Priyanka he would never give her so much importance. If she gets angry he even goes to console her. He even feels bad when they fight so it is not one-sided. They have different ways of expressing their feeling as Priyanka is very expressive and Ankit is very calm but it's not one-sided."

Before entering the Bigg Boss 16 house, when Pinkvilla asked Ankit if he was open to finding love in the house, he said, "It's a very tricky situation because you are stuck with someone and you have no connections with the outer world. So, even if you don't like the person, you develop some kind of a soft corner with somebody that you've been talking to. I personally think that relationships made in such situations don't last. It happens in films that there is a damsel in distress and her knight in shining armour comes and saves her. That's fine if you've developed a certain kind of liking but what happens after that nobody shows. You see, if a sequel is made after 6-7 years, you'll find the couple fighting and not talking to each other."