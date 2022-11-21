World Television Day EXCLUSIVE: Rupali Ganguly REVEALS why TV will never die

The massive boom of content in the digital medium space has led to several discussions in terms of consuming content for entertainment. One of the major debates is if television will die a slow death as it receives a huge threat from OTT. And, on the occasion of World Television Day, we exclusively spoke to veteran actress Rupali Ganguly and took her opinion on the abovementioned topic. The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress feels that television will never go out of fashion and it's a medium that provides comfort. Rupali explains why TV won't lose its charm

Explaining why television will always stay relevant, Rupali Ganguly says, "TV is the comfort food that you eat at home. OTTs are like eating restaurant's luxury food. It's a bit up-market and has a different kind of story-telling. It has something different in tandem with the modern generations. Amid all this, we forget that a large chunk of our population our normal Indians, who have still not gone into the OTT zone. For instance, I don't know how to operate gadgets, smart TV is still alien to me. I have learnt to watch TV via the set-top box. So, TV is the comfort zone for most of us. I haven't understood the world of OTT yet. There may be many people like me in remote villages and even in urban cities, especially the moms, they might find a little difficulty in understanding the digital space." Adding further, the Anupamaa actress said, "I tried to watch something on the web, but there was someone blurting out cuss words, killing people. This is also fine in the name of creativity, it's different but I don't like all this. I would rather watch a comfortable show like Anupamaa, or any other show that I can sit with my family and watch, and not feel embarrassed to watch with my son or an elder family member. That's why I don't think TV will ever go out of fashion. Till the time our culture and roots are imbibed among us and a particular thought process that is prevalent since childhood, like, don't abuse in front of children, don't watch sex scenes in front of your elders. The medium that you can comfortably watch with your family, is TV, and that is why TV will never go out of fashion. No matter how modern or educated you are, or even the youth, no matter how modern their moms are, will not watch such content with their family. The guidelines of TV are very crucial for Indians and TV is here to stay. It's a rocking and amazing medium."

On her journey from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai to Anupamaa Reflecting upon her journey of several years, Rupali Ganguly feels blessed to have two iconic shows to her name. She told us, "It has been a great journey. For any actor to get one iconic show in this lifetime is a very big deal, and I am truly blessed to get two iconic and outstanding shows with phenomenal scripts and insanely great makers. In one life time how lucky can I get? It's been a beautiful journey. I did Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, I was playing the negative lead in Sanjivani and I didn't know I could get out of that mould but the whole idea was to do something different every time, I won't like to see myself on screen if I became repetitive, then how can I expect people to watch me." For the unversed, Rupali was on a long hiatus before signing Anupamaa. Further, recalling her journey with the Sarabhai team, she told us, "After taking a break of 7 years, when I returned, God put Anupamaa in my 'jholi' through Rajan Shahi, where I can play so many shades and explore. During Sarabhai, I was very raw and nervous but because I worked with legends, Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak, and even excellent actors like Sumeet (Raghavan), Deven Bhojani, I have learnt so much from them, that I am putting those skills to use in Anupamaa. The Gujarati-ness that I learnt from there, I am using in Anupamaa. So, these 2 shows and their makers are very close to my heart. I am very attached to the Sarabhai cast, they are my second family. Be it Ratna 'ben' Satish kaka, Sumya, Ross, we are still very thick. We have a group and we chat. Today, I stand in Anupamaa, and my maker is constantly there for me. Sarabhai was a weekly show, so I did not have any pressure. It was like a picnic every day."

On feeling excited to be on the set of Anupamaa "For Anupamaa, every day, we are putting in our best and doing huge scenes. The makers bring such interesting scenes that it's exciting to wake up early in the morning and reach the set. Just like how I looked forward to going on Sarabhai's set, similar is the case with Anupamaa. That rarely happens with any actor. Even after 2.5 years of Anupamaa, I still look forward to coming on the sets. This only speaks highly of the makers, and the kind of content they serve. From Sarabhai to Anupamaa, the journey has been amazing. I have learned a lot and even now, I am learning a lot in Anupamaa. I am applying the learnings from Sarabhai here and I hope to use my learnings from Anupamaa elsewhere in the future if an opportunity arose. I am truly blessed."

Rupali on her onscreen children Pakhi and Toshu "Muskan (Bamne) has done a fantastic job as Pakhi and so has Ashish Mehrotra as Toshu. These two children have been Anupamaa's problem children. They have done an excellent job of portraying what they had to portray, what the makers were trying to tell through that. It was a lesson for the children. It's very difficult to be in a negative zone in a show like Anupamaa. Ashish is the closest to me, he is my 'laadla.' So, I am very proud of the way these two are doing this. Initially, whatever their apprehensions and inhibitions were there, they shed them and did a splendid job. Until the person, you are working with is great, you won't be able to bring out the best in you. A scene is a give-and-take between two actors. If today, people are commenting and praising my scenes and performances, then please understand that I have these two fantastic actors opposite me. Kudos to Muskan and Ashish for portraying these negative emotions so beautifully," concluded Rupali Ganguly.



