Bigg Boss 16 EXCLUSIVE: Tina Datta's father enters the house; Deets Inside

Salman Khan hosted controversial show Bigg Boss has been one of the most loved reality shows on television. The ongoing Bigg Boss 16 is nothing different! The contestant on the show leaves no stone unturned to entertain the audience with their high-octane drama, fights, arguments, and performance. This format of the 16th season saw several new factors such as contestants waking up to the Bigg Boss anthem, parents getting involved in house matters, and more. This season is going to get more interesting as another never happened incident will occur in the upcoming episodes.

Tina Datta is a contestant on Bigg Boss 16 and has been a part of the season since its inception. The actress has a massive fan following, and her performance in the show is applauded by the viewers. Tina's bond with Shalin Bhanot is also one of the highlights of Bigg Boss 16. Now, a source revealed to Pinkvilla that Tina Datta's father, Tapan Kumar Datta, is all set to enter Bigg Boss 16 house and accompany his daughter in the game. However, Tina's father will only be a part of Bigg Boss 16 for a day and will then exit the show.

Tina Datta's mother appearing on Bigg Boss 16:

This is not the first time that Tina's parents are appearing in this reality show. Tina's mother, Madhumita Datta, graced the show during one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. Tina's mother appeared on Bigg Boss 16 because of Sumbul Touqeer's father as he used abusive language toward Tina and Shalin. Tina's mother and Shalin's parents then slammed Sumbul Touweer's father for using abusive language for their children on national television. After this, the makers invited Tina's mother, Sumbul's father, and Shalin's parents during a Weekend Ka Vaar episode where Salman Khan held a discussion. Their parents were given a chance to share their opinion against each other's children. After their conversation ended, Sumbul's father apologized to Tina's mother and Shalin's parents for abusing their children.

Tina Datta's bond with her parents:

Tina lives in Mumbai with her family, her mother, Madhumita Datta, her father, Tapan Kumar Datta, and her brother Debraj Datta. The actress is extremely close to her parents, especially to her father. The father-daughter duo are ardent social media users and have created numerous reels together. Their interesting reels and adorable pictures get immense love from Tina's followers. Their Instagram posts give a glimpse of their close bond.