Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Sunny Aryaa chose to nominate Neil Bhatt because of Aishwarya Sharma; here's why

This entire week in the Bigg Boss house was a horrendous blend of chaos, unexpected twists, heated arguments, and regrettable incidents of violence. Tehelka, aka Sunny Aryaa, and Abhishek Kumar's fight became a focal point of attention. Following this, Karan Johar expelled Tehelka from the Bigg Boss house.

Post eviction, Pinkvilla caught up with Tehelka, who shared his perspective on various aspects, including his view on Neil Bhatt's nomination.

Sunny Aryaa’s take on Neil Bhatt’s nomination:

During the interview, Pinkvilla questioned Sunny Aryaa about his silence on Neil's nomination, suggesting whether he was being manipulated by Vicky Jain. Tehelka (Sunny Aarya) responded by saying, “Aishwarya ne bhi mujhe kuch din pehle nominate kiya tha, woh baat mere dil mein thi, dimaag mein thi” (Aishwarya had also nominated me a few days ago; that thing was in my heart and my mind).

Later, when Aishwarya nominated him and asked him about his feelings, Tehelka (Sunny Aarya) replied, "Nahi, aisi baat nahi, game mein toh chalta rahega" (No, it's not like that; it will continue to happen in the game). However, Aishwarya mentioned, “Mereko feel hua tha jab aapne starting mein mujhe aur Neil ko target kiya tha” (I felt it when you targeted me and Neil in the beginning). The YouTuber explained that he told her it was in the past, adding, "Uss baat ka gussa tu ab leke baithi hai" (Are you still angry about that thing).

Further, he expressed how he believed it was justified for Neil to be nominated, stating, “Joh iss Bigg Boss ke end tak joh banda nominated rahega, woh hai Neil, joh chuna gaya hai toh mereko laga nahi ki mereko kuch bolna chahiye” (The person who will remain nominated until the end of Bigg Boss is Neil, and since he has been chosen, I felt that I shouldn't say anything).

Tehelka chose to remain silent when Vicky, Anurag Dobhal, and Sana Raees nominated Neil, explaining, "Aishwarya madam ke dimaag mein purani baatein ab tak khal rahi hai, toh woh lady aage bhi kuch na kuch soch ke baithi hogi" (Aishwarya madam still has old thoughts lingering in her mind, so she must have future thoughts as well).

For context, Aishwarya Sharma is Neil Bhatt's wife, and Neil was nominated for the entire season, replacing Anurag Dobhal, by the Dimaag room members Vicky Jain, Sana Raees, Anurag Dobhal, Arun Mahashetty, and Tehelka.

Watch the EXCLUSIVE video here:

Tehelka's aggression reached an unbearable point where he physically confronted Abhishek, gripping his collar and threatening him. This disturbing incident led to his expulsion from Bigg Boss 17's house. It was announced during Weekend ka Vaar, hosted by Karan Johar in Salman Khan's absence, marking an end to Tehelka's journey on the show.

