Bigg Boss 18: 'Chaahat Pandey troubles my sister at her salon, harasses staff and bargains for eyebrow rates,' claims Rozlyn Khan

Chaahat Pandey is one of the most discussed contestants, both inside and outside the Bigg Boss 18 house. Lately, she has been grabbing attention owing to her tiff with Avinash Mishra on the show. Amidst this, actress Rozlyn Khan has accused the Nath fame of creating trouble at her sister's salon. Rozlyn claimed that Chaahat harasses the salon staff and even bargains for minimal amounts, such as eyebrow rates.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rozlyn shared a video and called Chaahat Pandey ‘Kanjoos.’ She referred to her as fake and explained that Pandey wasn't showcasing her real personality before the cameras inside the Bigg Boss 18 house. In the video, Rozlyn is heard saying that her sister was watching Bigg Boss, and she casually mentioned that Chaahat is one of the regular clients at her salon.

Rozlyn said, "So then I asked her about Chaahat, and she said that she resides in the same place where her salon is located." Explaining the situation in detail, the actress revealed that her sister shared how the staff sometimes cancels Chaahat's appointment because she seems so irritating and bargains for the eyebrow rates as well.

Chaahat tends to nitpick every detail, often scrutinizing her eyebrows to the point where it becomes uncomfortable for the staff. Rozlyn added, "She continues to harass the staff by picking each hair on her eyebrow. She troubles them and the staff refuses to take her work. Iske naam se hi pura staff bhag jaata hai."

In the caption, Rozlyn Khan publicly called out Chaahat, tagging the Bigg Boss 18 contestant to address her behavior. She asserted that Chaahat's actions are a clear indicator of her true character. Rozlyn further revealed that her sister had been frustrated enough with the actress to cancel her appointments, being irritated with her.

An excerpt from her caption read, "It decides your character how you behave with people who are working for you & ye itni kanjoos hai ke RS 2500 ke spa mein ye puraa product ka container khatam kar ke jaati hai. My sister cancels her appointment phir bhi aa jaati hai,, main aa gai please kar do.."

