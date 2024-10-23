Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: 'Gawaar matlab Chaahat Pandey': Avinash reacts after actress throws water on him for refusing to give food

Bigg Boss 18 has been serving the right drama and entertainment to the audience. In the promo for the upcoming episode, Avinash Mishra and Chaahat Pandey will be seen at loggerheads. The duo engages in a huge verbal fight after the actress confronts Mishra for not giving food to the housemates after the nominations. Their heated confrontation goes to the next level after Chaahat throws water on him inside the jail when he is sleeping.

Reacting to her actions, Avinash Mishra calls Chaahat Pandey 'gawaar.' The former sarcastically says, "Gawaar, Gawaar hi rehte hain, chaahe kuch bhi ho jaaye" (Illiterate people remain illiterate no matter whatever the situation be). Confronting Avinash for his remark, the Nath actress asks him, "Raat ko tumne mujhe gawaar bola kyunki mai gaon se aati hun" (Last night, you called me illiterate just because I come from a village).

Avinash smugly responds, saying, "Gawar ka matlab hai Chaahat Pandey." The comment makes the actress more furious and shouts, "Bataungi main tumhe gawaar ka matlab" (I'll tell what illiterate means). Meanwhile, the Titlie actor provokes her, commenting, "Main jaanta hun unke dil mein kahin na kahin mere liye bahut saara pyaar hai" ( I know, deep down, you have feelings for me).

Lastly, Pandey retorts sharply, "Mere paon ki jooti bhi tumse pyaar nahi karegi. Thukti hun main tumpe aur tumhare jaise shakal ke aur soch ke ladkon pe" (Avinash Mishra, even the dirt on my shoes wouldn't love you! I spit on you and on the mentality of boys like you).

Then, she later promised herself that neither she would sleep nor she would let Avinash sleep. The latter stands resolute, determined to stick to his decision to deny them food. With a furrowed brow, Chaahat confronts him, her voice shaking with frustration. "So, we won’t be getting any food? This is completely unfair. Everyone here faces nominations and arguments, but withholding food? That crosses the line. You truly embody the role of a villain; you'll never be seen as a hero."

