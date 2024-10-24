Bigg Boss 18: Chaahat Pandey breaks down after Avinash Mishra claims she secretly loves him and wants his attention; former says 'Thukti hun...'

Avinash Mishra and Chaahat Pandey worked together in Nath serial, but their dynamics inside the Bigg Boss 18 paint a different picture. There have been several instances when the duo have been at loggerheads and engaged in huge verbal altercations. In the recent episode (October 23), Avinash teased Chaahat, calling her ‘gawaar’. After the actress threw water at him inside the jail, he claimed that she had feelings for him and, hence, wanted to grab his attention.

Mishra said, “Mai apni galti confess karna chahta hun. Maine Chaahat ke saath almost 2 saal show kiya hai aur maine aaj tak unko coffee ke liye nahi pucha. Aur main jaanta hun ki kahin na kahin unke dil mein mere liye bahut saara pyaar hai (I want to confess my mistake. I have worked with her for almost 2 years and I have never asked her for coffee till now. And I know that she has a lot of love for me in her heart).”

Adding fuel to the fire, he went on to add, “Aur mai aapko yahi bolna chaahta hun ki I'm very sorry on national television. Yaar koi dusra ladka dhundh lo. Mera attention paane ke liye yeh sab mat karo. Aur dekho tumne kaha tha ki Karan ki body achi hai. Tum baar baar mujhe geela karogi, mujhe geele baalon mein dekhna chahti ho.”

“(“And I want to tell you that I am very sorry on national television. Friend, find some other boy. Don't do all this to get my attention. And look, you said that Karan has a good body. You will make me wet again by throwing water as you want to see me in wet hair).”

Further, Avinash Mishra commented, “Please yeh sab mat karo. Bahut saare ladke hai. Dekho Shehzada bhi smart hai, kisi aur pe try karo. Please mujh pe try mat karo. Main nahi pyaar karta hun tumse. Mera peecha chhodh do (Please don't do all this. There are so many boys. Look, Shehzada is also smart; try on someone else. Please don't try on me. I don't love you. Get rid of me).”

Reacting to her pointed and sarcastic jibe, Chaahat angrily replied, "Thukti hun main tumhare jaise shakal aur tumhare soch jaise ladko pe". Later, angrily, she adds how he has stooped so low by ruining a girl's image, "Iss se jyada kya niche gir sakte ho tum, ek ladki ke character ke baare me bola (Can you lower your standard even more? You have spoke wrongly about a girl's character).” She also cried over the entire situation.

For the unversed, according to the media reports, Avinash Mishra was ousted from Nath show because of an alleged tiff with Chaahat Pandey. Since then, they have not been on great terms.

