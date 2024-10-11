Bigg Boss 18 EXCLUSIVE: Gunratan Sadavarte talks about how he will handle conflicts inside house; ‘I believe in…’

Gunratan Sadavarte is an advocate who entered the Bigg Boss 18 house and grabbed headlines immediately for his sense of humor. In the latest episode, he lost his cool when Bigg Boss ordered him to go to prison, after considering three of the contestants’ decisions. Before entering the house, he sat down for an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla.

Talking to us, Gunratan Sadavarte shared how he would navigate conflicts inside the house. The advocate stated that he is a calm person who believes in discussion and not in aggressive behavior.

What motivated you, as an advocate and activist, to take up the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 18?

Bigg Boss is a show, which is watched by all families today. So, that is why I don’t feel anything controversial (about the show). But one thing is sure, seeing the rating is going to change the character of Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss house is synonymous with intense situations and conflicts. How do you plan to navigate the emotional, social challenges, controversies, and conflicts inside the house?

I don’t believe in arguments or offending words. I believe in opinions and discussions, so it will make my way very straight and I feel that it will take me to the destination.

By destination do you mean you want to win the show or discover yourself inside the show?

Personality development is not a matter of 13 weeks. It has to be from the culture of your mother hand, I believe that. So far Bigg Boss 18 is concerned, I feel that all the contestants and the theme of Bigg Boss is very cool, it’s about the future and I feel that earlier, what the character was there, it is going to change.

As someone deeply involved in movements, what do you want people to show inside the house beyond your legal and activist work?

I want to show the viewers and all concerned, that patience and balance of my hand, and entertainment without any offending type of activity will create more fun. I also want to show them the part of the actor inside me.

Are you concerned about positive or negative impacts once you come out of the house?

I am not bothered about positive or negative. The sun rises in the east by some way and in the south by some. It is about your thinking about a person and it is about your vision.

Are you taking any preparations before entering the house? Have you watched the previous seasons?

Simple living, but high thinking.

