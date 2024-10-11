Bigg Boss 18, October 10 Written Update: Gunratan Sadavarte refuses to obey Bigg Boss’s order; Says he doesn’t want to tarnish his image on national television

Bigg Boss 18, October 10: Today’s episode of Bigg Boss 18 starts with the contestants waking up and dancing to the Bigg Boss anthem. In the garden area, Vivian Dsena sits with the other contestants. He recalls his Madhubala days and tells them how the show earned him more male fans than female fans.

The actor also tells others about his friendship with Karan Veer Mehra and mentions that they have only met 10 times. The latter says that one meeting is enough to know Dsena. Later, in mid-morning, Gunratan Sadavarte talks about his wife Jayashree with Shilpa Shirodkar. He also gets vocal about getting Tajinder Bagga out of jail.

On the other hand, Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar and Afreen Khan discuss Mehra and Khan’s personalities. The conversation doesn’t end well as Khan comments that Mehra has a victim pattern and the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner tries to defend himself. Things take a turn as the actor makes a comment on Sara Khan, Afreen’s wife.

Bigg Boss’s order for Chaahat Pandey and Gunratan Sadavarte

In the evening, Bigg Boss orders the hosuemates to gather around. He says that he can sense there will be protests inside the house to release the inmates, Hema Sharma and Tajinder Bagga. So, he wants to release them, but he cannot let the jail remain empty, according to rules.

Advertisement

Bigg Boss asks the contestants who should be allowed to walk out and except Chaahat Pandey everyone takes the names of either Bagga or Sharma. Only Pandey says that she wants to support both and wants to see both of them outside the jail. Bagga also expresses that he would like to see Hema Sharma go out.

The Hamari Bahu Silk actress’ comment annoys Bigg Boss and he asks the contestants who thinks the same. Everyone except Karan Veer Mehra, Alice Kaushik and Avinash Mishra raise their hands to save both the inmates.

Bigg Boss gives a special power to the three and asks them to nominate one contestant from the housemates who will go inside the jail along with Chaahat Pandey. They decide to send Gunratan Sadavarte. The advocate gets furious hearing the decision.

He loses his cool and immediately says, “I will not accept the punishment. I will quit right now and nominate myself.” He keeps shouting. Bigg Boss asks the contestants that it’s their responsibility to convince him and send him to the jail. But Sadavarte, firm on his decision says it’s about his image andhe cannot go to the jail. He also adds that his health won’t allow him, despite all the housemates saying that they will send him food and everything that he needs inside.

Advertisement

The housemates fail to convince him as Sadavarte says nothing can change his mind as this is what he does in court, he stands up for injustice. After an hour, Bigg Boss announces that Hema Sharma and Tajinder Bagga will continue to stay in the jail as the two Bigg Boss 18 contestants chosen didn’t accept his order.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 written update, October 9: Vivian Dsena says, ‘5 chehre hai iske; koi action bol ke cut bolna bhul gaya, Chaahat Pandey reacts