Bigg Boss 18 EXCLUSIVE: Alice Kaushik spills beans on beau Kanwar Dhillon's reaction to her participating in show; 'He is my biggest cheerleader'

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 18 premiered on October 6. The Dabangg actor announced Alice Kaushik as one of the confirmed contestants of the show. The actress, who rose to popularity with her stint in Pandya Store, recently had an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. She opened up about how her beau, Kanwar Dhillon, reacted to her taking up Bigg Boss 18. We even asked her whether she would be comfortable with makers coming up with something that involves her personal life.

Sharing how Kanwar Dhillon responded about her participating in Bigg Boss 18, Alice Kaushik said, "He was extremely happy, I think he is my biggest cheerleader. So I think I am very excited but he is 5 levels more excited than I am." For the unversed, the duo started dating during their stints in Pandya Store.

Further, when we asked the actress if she was always willing to participate in Bigg Boss, she remarked, "Not really. Until the 17th season, I hadn’t even watched Bigg Boss. But I watched that season, and then I found it good. I felt that it was something very different, and this is something that can be done. I was very excited when the makers approached me."

Taking the conversation ahead, Alice Kaushik revealed whether she would be at ease if something about her personal life gets introduced in the show. The Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actress asserted, "Makers already know everything that has to be known."

Spilling beans on the possibility of her regretting the decision to do Bigg Boss 18, Alice told us, "No, I am doing it ‘pure hosh-o-hawas mein’, to know what happens, how it happens when you have no connection with the outside world. You have to do everything on your own; sometimes, fights take place on big levels, but I will not regret doing it because I know what I am getting into. It’s a well-thought decision, and I know that I can do it."

