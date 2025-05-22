EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 19 breaks its usual format to run for more than 4 months, DEETS inside

The makers of Bigg Boss are back with a bigger twist for the upcoming season, and this time, they're taking the show notches higher. Bigg Boss 19 will break from its usual 3-month format and run for almost 5.5 months, making it the longest season in the show's history. This season will also be hosted by fans' favorite, Salman Khan, and fresh faces will be seen on the screen as contestants.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the Salman Khan-led reality show will premiere on July 30, 2025, and continue to go on air until January 2026. Additionally, the 59-year-old superstar will be shooting the promo for Bigg Boss 19 by the end of June 2025, which is why the show is starting much earlier than usual.

Normally, Bigg Boss premieres in September or October, but this year, the show is premiering early because it aims for a longer run on TV.

Another change the fans will witness is that there won't be Bigg Boss OTT this year. Previously, the show expanded its universe with a digital version of shorter formats, approximately 1.5 months, and was streamed on JioCinema.

The first OTT season was hosted by Karan Johar, with Divya Agarwal taking home the trophy. Elvish Yadav won the second season, which was hosted by Salman Khan, and Anil Kapoor stepped in as the host for the third season, where Sana Makbul emerged victorious. Her frequent clashes with Ranvir Shorey and friendship with rapper Naezy garnered the most attention.

Recently, there were also rumors about Endemol Shine India (Banijay Asia) having some internal disputes, due to which the fans were left concerned about the future of Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, it's now confirmed that Endemol Shine India will continue to produce Bigg Boss 19.

This season will also mark Salman Khan's 16th season as the host. The audience loves and enjoys his unique hosting style, and looks forward to the much-anticipated Weekend Ka Vaar, where he addresses the week's drama and grills the contestants.

With the longer format, an early premiere, and Salman Khan as the host, the excitement is going to be at its peak for Bigg Boss 19.