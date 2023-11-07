Bigg Boss: Shalin Bhanot-Tina Datta-Sumbul Touqeer to Prince Narula-Nora Fatehi-Yuvika; love triangles on show

The viewers witnessed one of the most controversial love triangles in Bigg Boss 17. Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, and Samarth Jurel are currently trying to find more clarity in their equation.

In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Abhishek Kumar stated that he got closure and Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya can happily move on in their lives.

Pinkvilla brings to you love triangles (or the probable ones) from the history of Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss 7's Kushal Tandon, Gauahar Khan and Aijaz Khan

During their stint in Bigg Boss 7, Kushal Tandon and Gauahar Khan got into a relationship. Gauahar had announced the same on national television and accepted falling for Kushal. She even walked out of the show as she felt Bigg Boss made a wrong decision by evicting Kushal based on violence.

Aijaz Khan known for his phrase 'ek number maanas' entered the season as a wildcard contestant and expressed liking towards Gauahar. He used to call her 'Khan Sahab'. Gauahar was pretty sure that she could only be friends with Aijaz. She'd communicated the same to him.

Bigg Boss 8's Gautam Gulati, Sonali Raut and Diandra Sores

Gautam Gulati was ignored by most of the contestants of Bigg Boss 8 because of his behavior. One of the contestants who did speak to him was Sonali Raut. The duo developed a strong connection and were often seen sharing passionate glances and even blowing kisses at each other. However, Gautam denied any closeness with her in Weekend Ka Vaar in front of Salman Khan which eventually saw them maintaining distance.

It was at this time that Diandra and Gautam came close. Gautam even received a birthday gift from Diandra inside the bathroom. However, Gautam maintained that there wasn't anything cooking between him and other female contestants of the show.

Bigg Boss 9's Prince Narula, Yuvika Choudhary and Nora Fatehi

In Bigg Boss season 9, Prince Narula developed a liking towards Yuvika Choudhary. He used to flirt with her and had also proposed to her by making a heart-shaped chapati. Yuvika blushed but didn't respond to the proposal. Later, after Yuvika got eliminated, the makers brought in Nora Fatehi as one of the wild cards. Sparks started to fly between Nora and Prince and they expressed their liking towards each other.

After the show, Prince and Yuvika's bond became stronger and they eventually tied the knot.

Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh

Rumor mills had it that Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh were in a relationship. When they were in Bigg Boss 13, Arti used to like Shukla while he developed a bond with Shehnaaz Gill. While Sidharth and Shehnaaz didn't add a tag to their bond, there was a visible connection. However, Sidharth had also taken a strong stand for Arti while one of the contestants tried to demean her.

Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma

In the initial episodes of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz had expressed her liking towards Paras Chhabra. However, Paras chose to be friends with Mahira Sharma and didn't reciprocate Gill's feelings.

Bigg Boss 14's Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni and Sonali Phogat

Aly Goni entered Bigg Boss 14 mid-way as his good friend Jasmin Bhasin was having a tough time in the house. Their bond grew stronger and they got into a relationship. Their closeness was quite evident and contestants wished that they announce their relationship soon. Later, politician Sonali Phogat entered the show. After a few weeks, Rakhi Sawant revealed that Sonali had feelings for Aly. However, Aly quite respectfully reacted to the same and also danced with her to make her comfortable.

Bigg Boss 14's Abhinav Shukla, Rakhi Sawant and Rubina Dilaik

In Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi Sawant entered the show as a wild-card contestant. She expressed her liking towards Abhinav Shukla and was seen getting close to him. Later, Rakhi also revealed that she was trying to play this angle for entertainment. However, after she went a little overboard, contestants as well as the host of the show Salman Khan lashed out at Abhinav Shukla for not drawing a line and communicating with Rakhi if he felt uncomfortable.

Bigg Boss 16's Sumbul Touqeer, Shalin Bhanot, and Tina Datta

While the connection between Sumbul, Shalin, and Tina from Bigg Boss 16 wasn't quite clear, in one of the episodes of Weekend Ka Vaar, it was mentioned that Shalin Bhanot might be interested in Tina Datta while Sumbul Touqeer is being paly with Bhanot.

Shalin had also requested his friends to keep him away from Sumbul as he didn't want to portray that he was romantically involved with her. Tina and Shalin also had several conversations regarding Sumbul's feelings. The duo shared more than a friendly connection at some point in the game, however, they declined the same.

