Debina Bonnerjee on being trolled for second pregnancy: People judge at the drop of a hat; EXCLUSIVE

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Debina Bonnerjee opened up on how she dealt with trolling after announcing her second pregnancy. The actress said, "I feel it was unnecessary, but I feel as actors that is the world that we have chosen, of being exposed to the world. If I had not been a public figure, not a lot of people would have come to know about it, and not a lot of people would have dissected or bisected it and thought more than I have thought about it. So, I think it comes along with the love and adulation that we get so if I'm taking the 'Wow, this is nice' (appreciation) I have to take that (trolling) also. I think over the years I have learned that."

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are one of the popular couples in the entertainment industry. In 2022, Gurmeet and Debina welcomed their first child, baby Lianna on April 3, and since then, they are enjoying every bit of parenthood with their princess. On August 16, 2022, Debina took to her Instagram account to make another exciting announcement that they are all set to embrace parenthood once again. However, after this announcement, netizens flooded Debina's post with their opinions. While some dropped congratulatory messages for the couple, others gave their opinion on her second pregnancy, which was within a few months after giving birth to her first baby.

Watch the full interview here:

Debina on answering trolls:

Debina further shared, "But one thing that I have learned from the last couple of days is to express myself, I wasn't a very expressive person, I was a very private person, I used to just keep it to all myself and vent it out at home. But now, I know if I want to tell something, I would tell something. Because if you have your opinion, listen to my opinion as well, it is not my opinion, it is my situation. So, unless you know a certain situation, you never know how to judge the whole thing. But then there are so many people, if somebody gets their answer, then there are 200 more people who would ask the same question again, and then I realise that answering back, again and again, is not my forte. I would not do it, so let them assume whatever they want, I'm happy in my own space."

Debina on why she anticipated getting trolled:

When asked that did any of the harsh comments affect her and did she anticipate them, Debina replied, "I mean before the comments came, it did get to me. Because I knew that would happen because we have been in the industry for such a long time, and for everything we have got the opinion of people, for eg. 'You don't look good in this, You don't look good with this person, That person looks better with the heroine.' And I have always taken this, so I know people judge your situation at the drop of a hat, and this is going to come. So, even before we spoke out to people, I was anticipating it, it took me some time to tell the world so that they understand and are not as harsh as they would be otherwise. So it (the trolling) was all anticipated, and then we came out, and it happened. It is not that I came out, and then it came as a shock. Our life has taught us that it would come, and it came."

Speaking about the duo's love tale, Debina and Gurmeet fell in love while working together. The couple got married in February 2011 in a secret ceremony. Debina has been quite vocal about how she faced endless hassles in getting pregnant for the first time because of endometriosis. Debina and Gurmeet announced their second pregnancy by posing with baby Lianna in one arm, and embracing her with the other while the actress flaunted the sonogram.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Gurmeet Choudhary says a lot has changed after becoming a father: When I see Lianna…