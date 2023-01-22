Did you know all Shark Tank India's judges except Aman Gupta are suffering major losses? Viral post reveals!

Ever since Shark Tank India is back with its second season, it has been already making rounds on social media. The show’s theme is based on the participation of aspiring entrepreneurs from India who pitch their business models to a panel of investors or judges and persuade them to invest money in their idea. Well, all 6 sharks including Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal , Amit Jain, Namita Thapar, Vineet Singh and Aman Gupta are already making headlines with their decisions and fights over a pitch. Recently, a viral Linkedin post has revealed how all the judges in the show are facing major losses and we are just in shock.

Taking to his Linkedin handle, a user named Ankit Uttam revealed how Shark Tank India has never worked for him and that the judges on the show are actually facing major losses. Few days earlier Ankit wrote a long blog post on the platform where he compared the Indian version to the US one and it has now gone viral. He claimed that the judges of the show are not credible enough to any business advice to the entrepreneurs coming on the show as they themselves are drowning in losses. His blog read as, ‘Shark Tank India has never worked for me as a show from its first season, unlike its US counterpart. In the US version of the show, every judge (Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary) is running businesses that actually turn a profit instead of riding on VC money or drowning in huge losses.’

Shark Tank India judges’ who are facing losses

Vineeta Singh

Talking about the CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, Vineeta Singh, Uttam wrote, ‘Vineeta Singh’s SUGAR Cosmetics reported a loss of INR 75 Cr in FY22 up from INR 21.1 Cr in the fiscal year FY21.’

Anupam Mittal

‘Anupam Mittal is the owner of brands like Shaadi. com, Makaan .com, Mauj Mobile. Except for Shaadi, it seems his other brands are either dead or not making enough money, as there is minimal or no news about those in the media. Even Shaadi’s financials are NOT known in public except for one recent report about its future IPO that may or may not arrive since one such attempt was also made in 2009’, wrote Ankit.

Peyush Bansal

Revealing about Peyush Bansal’s Lenskart, Ankit said ‘Peyush Bansal’s Lenskart posted a consolidated loss of INR 102.3 Cr in FY22.’

Amit Jain

‘Amit Jain's CarDekho posted losses of ₹246.5 crore in the financial year 2021-22’, revealed Ankit

Namita Thapar

Well, nobody knew that Namita Thapar was part of her company only due to her father who was the CEO. Ankit wrote ‘Enough said! Namita Thapar is NOT the founder of her company Emcure Pharma. It’s her father who started it and still is its CEO. So, to some, her credentials may seem similar to that of Ananya Pandey in Bollywood?? (Did somebody hear nepotism!!).’

Ashneer Grover

Ashneer Grover, who was part of Shark Tank India season 1 was also suffering losses when he used to judge the show. LinkedIn user Ankit stated, “BharatPe’s total loss stood at ₹5,594 crores in FY 2022. In FY 2021, the company recorded a total loss of ₹2,961 crore. Ashneer Grover was removed in 2022 from the company so these losses will be also under his leadership since he was also at the helm in FY22.’

Ghazal Alagh

Ghazal Alagh was also a part of season 1 who was facing major losses while she was a part of the show. ‘Ghazal Alagh’s Mamaearth for the first time since inception posted a profit for FY22 at INR 14.44 Cr after suffering losses of Rs.1,332 crore in FY21 and ₹428 crore in FY20. Also, the company has reported a 4-crore net profit approx. for the first half of FY23. So the company has just lately begun turning profitable. Also, a recent Mint news report states that they are going for an IPO at a valuation figure of INR 24000 Cr. 24000 Crore when the profits are just 14 crores!!!!!!’

Aman Gupta

Talking about Aman Gupta’s Boat, the user said he is the only one who is going profitable right now and is the only one who is earning profits since its inception. He concluded by saying ‘To me, the Shark Tank India version seems like Ekta Kapoor’s rendition of the more interesting US version of the show.’

About Shark Tank India 2

Being hosted by comedian Rahul Dua, Shark Tank India 2 is graced by six judges, better known as sharks – Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, and Amit Jain. The audience can watch the show every day from Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony TV and SonyLIV.