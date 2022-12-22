EXCLUSIVE: Shark Tank India's Vineeta Singh talks about getting mobbed, says THIS

Vineeta Singh is a popular Indian businesswoman, who is the CEO and Co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics Corp. She rose to fame after becoming the judge of the show Shark Tank India . It is India’s first-ever show that is for aspiring entrepreneurs who pitch their ideas to the sharks and the latter invest in the ones they find feasible. Vineeta was one of the sharks aka investors on the show. Recently, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla she talked about getting mobbed by fans.

Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Vineeta along with Peyush Bansal and Aman Gupta were seen promoting for the upcoming season of Shark Tank India. The three of them played fun games and their fun banter left everyone in splits. On being asked about whether Vineeta has been mobbed, the businesswoman gave a hilarious answer. ‘I had been mobbed when I am with Aman Gupta because people are always like sir can I take a selfie’, she said.

Vineeta further shared an incident which she often experiences. She said, ‘When people come to me, they are like ma’am you are doing so good and you have inspired me so much and they go on and on. I feel very happy about it and thank god that oh yes I have done so well. But then they are suddenly like ‘Can I take a picture with you Namita?’ And this left everyone in splits. For the unversed, Namita is one of the sharks on the show Shark Tank India.

About Shark Tank India

The second season of Shark Tank India will be aired on the Sony Television channel from Monday to Friday at 9 p.m from January 2. Talking about the changes in sharks, Ashneer Grover (previously MD and Co-Founder at BharatPe) is replaced by Amit Jain. He is the CEO of CarDekho.com. The other sharks include, Vineeta, Peyush, Aman, Anupam Mittal and Namita Thapar. The second season of the show will be hosted by stand-up comedian Rahul Dua.