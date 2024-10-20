Ektaa Kapoor and her mother Shobha land in legal trouble, case registered against them under POCSO act for Gandi Baat 6; REPORT

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to minor abuse and adult content.

Producer Ektaa Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor have landed in legal trouble as a case against them is filed under the POCSO act. This case is related to Ektaa's produced show Gandi Baat Season 6. Known to be one of the prominent and top-rated producers in the showbiz industry, Ektaa has bankrolled many web shows and Gandi Baat is one of them.

As reported by ANI, a case has been filed against Balaji Telefilm Limited, run by Ektaa Kapoor and her mother, Shobha Kapoor, under the POCSO Act for allegedly showing objectionable scenes. This case is filed against inappropriate scenes involving minor girls in an episode of their web show, Gandi Baat Season 6, which streams on ALT Balaji.

Reportedly, the Mumbai Police registered this case against Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor in MHB police station in Mumbai under section 295-A of IPC, IT Act and section 13 and 15 of the POCSO Act.

It is written in the complaint that Gandi Baat streamed on ALT Balaji between February 2021 and April 2021 and showed scenes involving minor girls. However, this controversial episode from the web show has been taken down from the OTT platform.

For those who are unaware, The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) is a law in India that was passed in 2012 to protect children from sexual abuse. It aims to protect minors from sexual assault, harassment and pornography. It seeks to provide stringent punishment to those engaging in sexual crimes against children.

Ektaa Kapoor's last produced film was Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 (LSD 2). The movie released on April 19, 2024, but failed to perform at the box office. Written by Dibakar Banerjee, LSD 2 featured Paritosh Tiwari, Bonita Rajpurohit, Abhinav Singh and Swaroopa Ghosh in pivotal roles.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

