Shraddha Arya reunites with Kundali Bhagya cast ft. Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy and more; Thanks Ekta Kapoor for THIS reason

Shraddha Arya has been in the news lately as she has been away from Kundali Bhagya sets. The actress suffered terrible back pain and was advised to avoid travelling therefore, she has not been reporting to the sets. However, she continued to shoot for important shots from home. After a long time, Arya reunited with her Kundali Bhagya friends as they partied together. Shraddha took to social media and shared glimpses of their reunion and also expressed gratitude to Ekta Kapoor, the producer of the show.

Shraddha Arya parties with Kundali Bhagya team

Taking to Instagram, Shraddha Arya shared a few pictures with her Kundali Bhagya team including actors like Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Mrinal Navell among others. She also posted a picture with the producer of the show Ekta Kapoor.

Sharing the pictures on social media, Arya wrote, "Moments that we live and work for… It was beyond Heartwarming, and rather Exhilarating to get together with the entire BHAGYA family of @balajitelefilmslimited & @zeetv to celebrate each of the Bhagya’s unique Success!!!! @ektarkapoor , We Love You With Our Whole Heart!"

Take a look at Shraddha Arya's social media post here:

More about Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya started with Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Manit Joura playing the leads. While Arya and Dhoopar's chemistry as Karan and Preeta was quite loved, Dheeraj quit the show. Shakti Arora was roped in to replace Dheeraj. When the show took a generation leap, Arora left the show and makers roped in Shakti Anand to play the character of Karan Luthra.

As a part of the show, post leap, Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, and Baseer Ali were roped in. As Sayyad conceived her first baby, she quit the show, paving the way for Adrija Roy to step in as the new Palki. As reported by us, Baseer Ali who plays Shaurya Luthra in the show is also set to quit the show soon.

