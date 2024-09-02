Elvish Yadav drops PICS with Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul, fueling buzz of their potential collaboration: '2 Trophies In One Frame'

Sana Makbul has been creating huge waves owing to her Bigg Boss OTT 3 win. After her stint in the show, the actress has emerged as one of the prominent personalities in the TV industry. Recently, she met Elvish Yadav, and the latter shared a string of pictures from their candid meeting. The duo is not only seen radiating million-dollar smiles but has also created a buzz among netizens, giving rise to speculations about whether they would be seen together in a project.

Elvish Yadav took to his official Instagram handle and posted a couple of pictures with the Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner. The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress looks ravishing in an all-black ensemble, whereas the YouTuber exudes stylish vibes in an olive green jacket and a grey t-shirt, which he paired with black pants. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner captioned the post, "2 Trophies In One Frame."

Take a look at the post here:

In no time, the post went viral, and fans cannot stop gushing over their cute bond. In the comment section, Elvish wrote, "New song, ya webseries?" The statement was enough for netizens to come up with several theories regarding their possible collaboration.

Sharing the excitement, one of the fans wrote, "You both look soo amazing on screen. Can’t wait for new projects. A web series would be blessing for fans." Another one penned, "You Look So Amazing Together, I am Now Excited For The Projects." Further, a comment read, "Roashab with beauty."

Advertisement

For the uninitiated, Sana Makbul shares a strong friendship bond with Lovekesh Kataria, one of Elvish Yadav's BFFs. The two met inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house and supported each other during various tasks and challenges. After the Anil Kapoor-hosted show came to an end, Makbul and Kataria met each other, cherishing their bond.

Speaking of Elvish Yadav, he left everyone impressed by lifting the trophy of Bigg Boss OTT 2 as the wild card contestant. While Abhishek Malhan emerged as the first runner-up, Manisha Rani got evicted from the third spot.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: Aishwarya Sharma’s hilarious Divyanka Tripathi mimicry on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 leaves everyone in splits