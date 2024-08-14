Elvish Yadav SLAMS his friends for apologising to Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Shivani Kumari, ‘Wo kaun hoti hain maafi…’

Elvish Yadav’s friend Lovekesh Kataria was in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house along with Shivani Kumari. The Bigg Boss OTT 3 duo had a reunion recently when Kataria surprised the latter at her village. During their meetup, Kataria, along with his two close friends Archit and Lakshay apologised to Kumari for a term they used for her during her stint in the house.

However, this didn’t sit well with Elvish Yadav and he took to his vlog to express his disappointment in his friends.

In the latest vlog, Elvish Yadav shared that he was at the airport while returning to India. A video caught his attention on Twitter where his friends, Archit, Lakshay, along with Kataria are seen apologising to Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Shivani Kumari. He said that he didn’t watch the vlog as he doesn’t like Shivani’s voice, and saw the clubs surfacing on the internet. “Uske kachar kachar ki awaj soha nahi mujhe, isliye mein nahi dekha,” adds the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner.

Then he called up one of his friends during the vlog and asked about apologising to Kumari. His friend shared that since he was at her place, it was right for him to apologise for his words. For the unversed, in their vlogs, Archit and Lakshay’s, Shivani expressed her sentiments were hurt when they called her ‘dead body’. She saw this on a clip and she saved it.

Advertisement

Elvish told his friend, “Aab janta dekhegi meri ki maaf karna ya nahi karna, aab koi tumhare ghar aaye, ye toh tum bejjati karwa li bhai. Wo kaun hoti hain maafi dene wali aur tum kaun hote ho maafi mangne wale?”

("Now the public will decide whether to forgive me or not. If someone comes to your house, you’ve already embarrassed yourself, brother. Who is she to forgive, and who are you to ask for forgiveness?")

He also added that he is very disappointed in his friends and says if he can explain to Yadav logically, then he is also ready to apologise. However, he also stated that he still stands by his statement, “Mereko toh aaj bhi uski kachar kachar kaan mein chubti hain. (Her harsh voice still hurts my ears).”

For the unversed, Shivani Kumari and Lovekesh Kataria were together inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. The two formed a good bond and considered each other siblings. On the other hand, Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav and Lovekesh Kataria have been friends for a long time.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2's Elvish Yadav shares adorable reaction to Bebika Dhurve saying, 'I don't fall for boys'