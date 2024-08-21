Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Sana Makbul flaunts denim-inspired co-ord set proving fashion doesn’t take a sick day; Price Inside

Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul was recently spotted in the city, turning heads with her effortlessly chic style. The actress, who never fails to impress with her sartorial picks, kept it comfortable in a breezy co-ord set. In her interaction with the paps, she revealed she was under the weather. Despite revealing she wasn't feeling her best, the actress looked absolutely stunning in a stylish blue co-ord set. Let's decode her look.

Sana Makbul stood out in her cotton co-ord set in a denim blue shade, which gave off the appearance of denim while maintaining the softness and comfort of cotton. The set, from the brand Mulmul and priced at Rs 9,900, combined simplicity with elegance, creating a balanced look that felt both stylish and wearable.

Check out Sana Makbul's look here:

The peplum top featured a flattering V-neckline, beautifully embellished with delicate cotton lace, adding a touch of sophistication. The flared sleeves, with their subtle puff on the shoulders, gave the top an added drama to the look. The top paired perfectly with the straight-fit pants mirrored the comfort-first approach of the ensemble. Sana's choice of outfit shows how one can put one's best foot forward even on a sick day, keeping it comfortable yet graceful.

What made the outfit truly stand out were the bold circular embroidery motifs that adorned the edges of the co-ord set. Small flower motifs were scattered across the fabric, bringing a fresh, breezy feel to the look. The outfit effortlessly blended style and practicality, making it ideal for a day out in the city.

Sana accessorized her look with a white shoulder bag, which complemented the denim blue tones of her outfit, and she completed the ensemble with tan sandals. Talking about her make-up, she kept it subtle with lots of blush on her cheeks and a hint of pink shade on her lips. The Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner posed gladly for the cameras, flaunting her dimple as she interacted with the paps.

