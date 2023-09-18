EXCLUSIVE: Adhvik Mahajan in talks for new horror show; Deets Inside

Adhvik Mahajan, who has been away from television since his show Teri Meri Ikk Jindri, is reportedly set to return to the small screen with a new horror show. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Adhvik is being approached for the show, and if everything goes according to plan, he will be starring in it. This is exciting news for fans of Adhvik Mahajan, as well as fans of the horror genre. This news also marks his foray into the horror genre as he has previously starred in romantic dramas.

More on Adhvik's new show

As per our credible sources, Adhvik is in talks to play the lead role in an upcoming horror-based TV show. The show is also set to stream on an OTT platform. The project is said to hit the floors later this month. The show is said to be a 65-episode-long finite show and is tentatively titled Drishti. Pinkvilla got in touch with Adhvik Mahajan and asked him about the same, he said, "Well, I am in talks for the show. However, nothing is finalized yet. Let's see how things turn out to be."

About Adhvik Mahajan

Adhvik is known for his performances in shows like Bani- Ishq Da Kalma, Divya Drishti, Laado 2 and Teri Meri Ikk Jindri. He has worked with actors like Shefali Sharma, Neha Bagga, Sana Sayyad, Amandeep Sidhu, Nyrra Banerjee among others. He is married to celebrity stylist and make-up artist Neha Mahajan.

Other new shows in the block

An array of new shows are all set to hit the television world with interesting story lines. These new shows include Nishant Singh Malkhani and Isha Sharma's Pashmeena, Krushal Ahuja, Hiba Nawab and Chandani Sharma starrer Jhanak, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Amandeep Sindhu and Karanvir Bohra starrer Saubhagyavati Bhav 2, Amar Upadhyay, Toral Rasputra and Sudha Chandran's Doree, Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Verma's Kavya: Ek Jazba Ek Junoon, Reem Shaikh, Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi's The Legal Case (tentative title) and Navika Kotia and Mansi Joshi Roy's Kyunki...Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai among others.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Akshit Sukhija CONFIRMS joining Anushka Merchande in a new show