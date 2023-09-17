EXCLUSIVE: Akshit Sukhija CONFIRMS joining Anushka Merchande in a new show

Akshit Sukhija has made a decent name for himself in the television industry. Having started off as a supporting cast, Akshit's demeanor made him bag lead roles in television shows one after the other. He was last seen in Piya Abhimani. Now, Akshit Sukhija has exclusively confirmed to Pinkvilla that he is set to join Anushka Merchande in a new show.

The viewers will soon witness a new show titled Sasuji Tune Meri Kadar Na Jani. The promo of the show is already out and it features Mai Hoon Aparachita fame Anushka Merchande in the lead role, while seasoned actress Sucheta Khanna is seen playing a pivotal role. As per Pinkvilla's highly placed sources, actor Akshit Sukhija has bagged the lead role in the show. The Shubh Aarambh actor will play the character of Sucheta Khanna's onscreen son.

More about Akshit Sukhija

Akshit played a supporting role in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka and offers for lead roles started pouring in for him post that. He has been a part of projects like Shubh Aarambh, Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjaawan, and Piya Abhimani among others. He has worked with popular faces of television including actors like Tejasswi Prakash, Aneri Vajani, Mahima Makhwana, Reem Shaikh, and Zain Imam among others.

All about Akshit's new show

Akshit Sukhija's new show Sasuji Tune Meri Kadar Na Jani is about a girl who is quite excited about her wedding. However, she will be shocked to get married in a family where the mother-in-law is focused on making her daughter-in-law slog with the household chores.

When contacted, Akshit confirmed the buzz with Pinkvilla and said, "Yes, your news is correct.”

For more such updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

