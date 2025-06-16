Who is Janvee Gaurr? Meet The Traitors contestant who was accused by Harsh Gujral of doing 'Jaadu tona'

The Traitors premiered on June 12 and has been in the headlines for its controversies. Host Karan Johar leads a diverse group of 20 contestants, one of whom is Janvee Gaurr. The contestants come from various sectors of the entertainment industry and are well-known figures. Janvee's journey on the show has been particularly intriguing, especially after stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral accused her of engaging in "kaala jaadu" (black magic). But who exactly is Janvee Gaurr?

Advertisement

Who is Janvee Gaur?

Janvee Gaurr is a professional Tarot card reader.

She is also a celebrity Vedic astrologer and life coach.

Janvee's expert guidance and classes are aimed at achieving success in personal and business endeavors.

Janvee Gaurr has a son named Abhishek Gaur, who is an actor and musician by profession.

She actively shares astrological content on her Instagram, where she has more than 64.1k followers

Janvee maintains strong relationships with several Bollywood celebrities, including Neetu Kapoor, Malishka, and Kubbra Sait.

Due to her profession, Harsh Gujral questioned Janvee about whether she practices "kaala jaadu." This accusation offended her, leading her to distance herself from the other contestants. When her fellow contestants noticed a change in behavior and asked about it, Janvee explained Harsh's statement, which had a significant impact on her. As a result, she was labeled a traitor on the show, despite not being one.

About The Traitors:

Advertisement

The Traitors premiered on Prime Video on June 12, with new episodes released every Thursday at 8 PM. The contestant lineup includes Karan Kundrra, Anshula Kapoor, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elnaaz Norouzi, Harsh Gujral, Jannat Zubair, Janvee Gaurr, Apoorva Mukhija (also known as The Rebel Kid), Jasmine Bhasin, Lakshmi Manchu, Maheep Kapoor, Mukesh Chhabra, Nikita Luther, Purav Jha, Raftaar, Uorfi Javed, Raj Kundra, Sahil Salathia, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Sufi Motiwala.

ALSO READ: Who is Nikita Luther? Meet The Traitors contestant who was ousted in the first episode but returned as wild card