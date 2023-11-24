EXCLUSIVE: Ayesha Singh says she was 'disheartened' on Chand Jalne Laga, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 not working out

Ayesha Singh has proved her acting prowess in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The actress won millions of hearts for her phenomenal portrayal of Dr. Sai Joshi. She became a household name and received a lot of appreciation and love from fans. Her sudden exit from the show left the fans upset and they've been waiting for Ayesha Singh's return to the showbiz world.

The actress was in talks for many projects like Bigg Boss 17, Chand Jalne Laga, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. While she put down the offer of Bigg Boss 17, the other two shows didn't materialize. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Ayesha Singh reacted to the same.

Ayesha Singh reveals believing in God's plan

We asked the talented actress if she was disheartened when two major projects she was in talks didn't materialize. Ayesha Singh said, "Yes, I was a little disappointed. But I'm very hopeful that some great project must be destined to keep me available for something bigger. I was disheartened, but I feel, it could be God's plan to keep me available for something bigger and brighter. Let's see. I'm hoping for the best."

Have a look at Ayesha Singh's Diwali post on Instagram

In a recent exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Ayesha Singh had spilled the beans about the brightest phase of her life. She said, "I believe, I'm yet to have the brightest phase of my life. There is still scope for the same. Until now, I have enjoyed a few phases but the brightest, I feel, is yet to come."

The actress added, "While I'm sure people will think that my success through Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin could be the brightest phase, it wasn't because only a few know that I was personally going through a lot of stuff."

She added, "If I had to pick, I'd end up picking the phase when I moved from my school phase to my college phase. During my school days, I was very naughty, not responsible and sincere. I was everywhere, I wasn't focused and valued things in my life. But when I moved to my college phase, I thought I'd become a better person altogether, all of a sudden."

