EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Bebika Dhurve recalls celebrating Raksha Bandhan while studying in Karnataka

Bebika Dhurve shot to instant fame after her appearance in Bigg Boss OTT season 2, and with her gameplay and bold personality, she emerged as one of the finalists among the top 5 contestants. As we celebrate Raksha Bandhan today (August 30), the diva opened up about her plans. As this is going to be the first festival for her after coming out of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, she might also be looking forward to celebrating it with her entire family, and on the same line, she has opened up about her plans and memories for this occasion.

Bebika Dhurve talks about celebrating Raksha Bandhan:

When asked Bebika Dhurve about how she celebrates Raksha Bandhan, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame shared, "Raksha Bandhan is a very important day for us because we are so many siblings together. All my sisters come home and tie Rakhi to my brother Akshay. My eldest brother stays elsewhere, and we cannot meet him every year and celebrate Raksha Bandhan with him, but we are all in touch and so close by heart." Talking about the ritual that is always followed on Raksha Bandhan by her family, she says, "We follow the basic ritual by doing Aarti, tying the Rakhi, and sharing the sweets. Trying to take more money from my brother. My brother has to give money to all the sisters."

Bebika Dhurve opens up on her bond with her brother:

Bebika Dhurve continues talking about her bond with her brother and says, "I have a super adorable bond with my brother because he is the youngest and he is like a child to me. We did our schooling at the same school, and then he went to a boarding school. We have so many memories together from our school time." She adds, "My brother has a nice, quirky sense of humour. I really adore that about him. He is very calm, intelligent, and family-oriented. I totally love these qualities about him."

Talking about that one priceless gift she got from her brother on Rakhi, Bebika says, "My brother gave me a hairstyling kit before I was 5 or 6, and it's very close to my heart. I use it every day, and it is still working." Bebika also shares her lovely memory associated with this festival and says, "When I was doing my dental schooling in Karnataka, I was away from Akshay for 5 years. It was difficult to celebrate Raksha Bandhan together. At that time, I used to courier Rakhi to him, and it was very special. I really don’t want these days to come back where I have to courier Rakhi. "

She concludes her talk by going down memory lane and sharing a childhood memory that is close to her heart. Bebika says, "On my 6th or 7th birthday when I was blowing the candles and cutting the cake, he used to cry and ask why don’t we celebrate my birthday."

On the professional front, Bebika Dhurve is also popular for her stint as Devika Oberoi in the daily soap Bhagyalakshmi.

