EXCLUSIVE: Charu Asopa REVEALS Rajeev Sen would turn off their home's cameras behind her back

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's marriage is once again on the brink. After letting go of the decision to get separated, the duo has decided to call off their marriage. Pinkvilla contacted Charu Asopa and asked her what led her to believe that she was being cheated on by her estranged husband Rajeev Sen. The actress narrated instances that cemented her suspicion. Contrary to what Rajeev Sen said in an interview with a publication, Charu retaliated that he isn't 'financially' and 'emotionally' available for their daughter Ziana, who is celebrating her first birthday on Tuesday, November 1.

The actress said, "During the first few months of my pregnancy, I was in Bikaner, and even otherwise if I went somewhere, behind my back, he would always turn off the cameras of the house. When I asked him the reason behind doing this, he brushed it off saying, 'You want to spy on the house like Bigg Boss.' This was one of the smallest things to which I did not pay much attention. In the name of the gym, he spent his whole day outside.

The actress claims Rajeev wasn't there for her during the pregnancy

"When I was eight months pregnant, not once did he ask me how was I feeling. Instead, he would brag about meeting Tiger Shroff and Ranveer Singh at the gym. He never asked how was my day. When a lady is pregnant there are thousands of things that she's going through. I used to not say anything thinking that his mood will get spoilt and again he'll leave the house," said Charu Asopa.

Charu rubbished Rajeev's claims of 'being there for daughter Ziana

Charu Asopa stated that she's not making a mountain out of a mole and has proof for everything that she is saying. She asserted, "In the past 11 months, not for once has he come for Ziana's vaccinations, it's a record, he was never there. I am not just saying things out of nowhere, I have proof. The world has also seen that he has never been available. When Ziana was down with dengue, he came after two days of her hospitalization when the cannula was fixed, medications had begun. Before coming, he booked a hotel there and would just hardly spend 2 hours with Ziana and return to his hotel. If his daughter is in a hospital, why can't he stay back with her at the hospital? I was living there."